Franzia Wine Makes “Franz for Life” with Integrated Advertising Campaign

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franzia, the world’s most popular wine®1, expands the brand’s consumer reach with its first consumer advertising campaign in 35 years by celebrating lifelong friendships made around a box of Franzia.

“While Franzia continues to have a strong pull with Boomers and GenX wine consumers, the brand’s largest demographic segment is millennials. We want to be sure we’re growing with our customers at all stages of life. This new campaign is designed to reinforce the message that Franzia can be enjoyed at any age and encourages our customers to be ‘Franz for Life’,” explained Jeff Dubiel, Chief Marketing Officer at The Wine Group.

Unlike other wine brands working to attract millennials, Franzia is an entry point for this sought-after demographic, presenting a unique opportunity to maintain millennial engagement as they age. New 60-second, 15-second and 6-second video spots echo the message that Franzia wants to grow up with its consumers and be “Franz for Life,” showcasing a new take on Andrew Gold’s hit and Golden Girls theme song “Thank You for being a Friend” tweaked to say “Thank you for being a Franz.” The campaign was designed by San Francisco creative agency, Mekanism.

In tandem with the release of the multi-million dollar campaign, Franzia has unveiled new packaging updates and new wine offerings. The package refresh across the Franzia line features updated graphics, colors and a new image of Franzia’s iconic wine pour on the front of every box. Additionally, Franzia is expanding consumption occasions by capitalizing on the strong growth trends found in the tetra segment, which is up 13 percent in the latest 52 weeks2, by introducing a new 500mL tetra package. Launching in Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio/Colombard, Rosé and Crisp White, these 500mL “Little Franz” will have a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Franzia has also extended its 5L lineup with the new Rich & Buttery Chardonnay, featuring a bold and colorful design to complement the already successful Franzia Chardonnay. Listening to industry flavor trends, the Franzia Rich & Buttery Chardonnay saw extra time on oak and went through malolactic fermentation, making it the richest, most buttery Chardonnay Franzia has ever put in a box. Franzia Rich & Buttery Chardonnay has a suggested retail price of $17.99.

The “Franz for Life” consumer campaign was released on April 2, 2019, coinciding with the introduction of the new packaging, the release of the 500mL tetra portfolio and the launch Franzia Rich & Buttery Chardonnay.

About Franzia

Franzia has over 100 years of winemaking history. The winery was founded by Teresa Franzia, who planted her first vineyard in 1906 and took out a loan to start Franzia Brothers Wine Company in 1930. In 1985, Franzia became the first wine brand in America to package its wine in a box. Today Franzia continues to strive to uphold Teresa's legacy of quality, freshness and value, winning over 50 awards and 6 gold medals in 2018 alone, while the brand celebrates its 24th year as the world’s most popular wine. For more information on Franzia, visit www.Franzia.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/franziawines/ or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/franziawines/.