Fujitsu 1FINITY™ and Virtuora® Platforms Selected by West Corporation to Increase Reliability and Scalability of Enterprise Data Network

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that the 1FINITY and Virtuora platforms were deployed in a live 200G data center interconnect (DCI) network by West Corporation, a global provider of communication and network infrastructure services.

In order to ensure scalable and resilient enterprise data services, West chose to deploy enhanced optical transport on top of their existing network to interconnect data centers in four key metro areas: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. Seeking a reliable, open architecture solution to handle mission-critical data traffic, West turned to Fujitsu, a trusted supplier they have worked with for more than a decade since first deploying the FLASHWAVE® Packet Optical Networking Platform.

In 2018, West provisioned high-performance 1FINITY T310 Transport blades in a 200 Gbps alien wavelength configuration, introducing greater capacity, speed, efficiency and resiliency to their existing optical network platform. West also deployed the Virtuora Network Control Solution to simplify operations for their entire network, facilitating scalability and agility to meet real-time capacity demands with an open, programmable platform.

“The disaggregated, blade-based 1FINITY transport solution is an ideal upgrade for West’s DCI network, delivering the speed and performance their clients have come to expect,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “By pairing the 1FINITY T310 blades with our open-source, adaptable Virtuora management system, West can easily scale capacity when and where it’s needed, vastly improving the overall efficiency of their network.”

“At West, we help businesses effectively collaborate and connect with their audiences through reliable, productive communications, operating at the speed and scale necessary to capitalize on emerging business opportunities,” said Juan Rosero, vice president of engineering, West Corporation. “Fujitsu understands the importance of transporting mission-critical data, and they worked closely with us to deliver a reliable, carrier-grade solution that ensures our network will be capable of withstanding complex challenges and meeting capacity demands well into the future.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.Fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

