Korn Ferry Partners with SoFi to Bring Financial Products and Tools Services to U.S. Employees

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) announced today it will offer a breadth of SoFi financial products and tools to the firm’s United States employees through their SoFi At Work program.

Korn Ferry employees will have access to SoFi’s student loan refinancing, personal loan, home loan, and investing products, as well as SoFi’s financial advisors to provide financial guidance.

With a diverse, multi-generational global workforce of nearly 8,000 employees – more than 50 percent of which are millennials and Generation Z and nearly 15 percent baby boomers – Korn Ferry is committed to offering flexible, progressive benefits to meet an array of needs.

“We offer a complete package of wellbeing benefits that appeal to our colleagues’ physical, emotional, financial and social wellbeing. This new financial offering from SoFi is a natural addition to our Korn Ferry Cares package,” said Brian Bloom, vice president of global benefits at Korn Ferry. “We continue to look for new offerings and services to help our global Korn Ferry colleagues and their families.”

“People often face a hard choice between saving for retirement or paying down student debt when the answer is they should and can do both,” said Bob Buch, vice president, partnerships at SoFi. “Forward-thinking companies like Korn Ferry are thinking about the most meaningful ways to address these stresses and their employees’ overall financial wellness.”

Last year, Korn Ferry and SoFi also partnered to provide KF Advance (www.kfadvance.com), a career development platform, to SoFi’s 600,000 members. KF Advance offers online assessments, resume review, career coaching, and other services that leverage Korn Ferry’s vast IP and their more than 70 years of consulting expertise. Through KF Advance, job seekers find the expertise they need and the encouragement they desire to find the career path that will bring them more purpose and passion, and elevate their performance through features including resume-parsing technology and personalized strengths assessments.

