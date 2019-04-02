Cooper Discoverer SRXLE™ Tire Selected as Original Equipment for Mercedes-Benz GLE

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daimler AG has selected the Cooper Discoverer SRXLE™ as original equipment (OE) on the new Mercedes-Benz GLE, which was presented at the 64th Paris Motor Show in October 2018 with market introduction set for this year. The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE is a premium all-season SUV and CUV tire. Fitments of the all-season tire on the Mercedes-Benz GLE include the 255/50R19XL and 275/50R20.

The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE has earned acclaim for superior innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship. It features advanced performance construction to deliver maximum steering response, stability in handling maneuvers and a smooth, comfortable ride. With leading edge tread technology, the SRXLE provides confidence in vehicle control by delivering superior traction in all weather conditions and improves fuel efficiency. The tire’s superior profile shape includes a finely tuned footprint that interacts with the road to enhance vehicle control. For added stability and vehicle handling, the SRXLE has Micro-Gauge SipingTM as well as Aqua Vac ChannelsTM, which are wide grooves in the tread that improve the tire’s resistance to hydroplaning and provide more control and grip in heavy rain.

“The Mercedes-Benz GLE ranks among the world’s best luxury SUVs, and Cooper is proud that Daimler AG has selected our award-winning Cooper Discoverer SRXLE for these vehicles,” said Glenn Arbaugh, Executive Director, Global Light Vehicle OE Business & Strategy. “We are excited to be producing these tires at our Tupelo, Miss. manufacturing facility, where the entire team is dedicated to the type of excellence it takes to be awarded OE production for vehicles of this caliber. Our selection for the Mercedes-Benz GLE speaks volumes about our product quality and ability to meet the needs of even the most discerning customers,” Arbaugh added.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

