Life Time Construction Chooses DESTINI Estimator as a Preconstruction Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that Life Time Construction has chosen DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide preconstruction platform.

Life Time Construction is the real estate development, construction, and architecture arm of Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. Located in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time Construction’s primary market is athletic resorts, with recent expansions into premium co-working spaces and luxury residential apartments as well. The company also offers preconstruction, planning, and project management services to Life Time, Inc.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable Life Time Construction to utilize DESTINI Estimator in all of its preconstruction efforts.

“We were very impressed with DESTINI Estimator’s capabilities, especially its 2D and 3D takeoff features,” said Joel Peterson, Director of Preconstruction at Life Time. “We foresee a more streamlined workflow and improved communication between departments as a result of adopting Estimator as our new estimating platform.”

“Working with the Life Time Construction team has been a wonderful experience,” said Bijan Paroo, Account Executive at Beck Technology. “Through an in-depth exploration process, we were able to get to know Life Time’s unique needs and challenges, and collaborated to create an implementation plan that would best fit within their situation and time frame. We look forward to the innovation that we expect this partnership to bring.”

ABOUT BECK TECHNOLOGY

Beck Technology empowers the construction industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology solutions to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for preconstruction and cost estimating professionals. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.