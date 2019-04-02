PwC Netherlands Join Efforts with High-Tech Bridge to Provide DevSecOps and CI/CD Application Security Testing

GENEVA & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PwC Netherlands and High-Tech Bridge announce a strategic partnership and joint solution for rapid, cost-efficient and DevSecOps-enabled application penetration testing.

Gartner forecasts fast growth in the security testing market due to continued data breaches and growing demands for application security testing as part of DevOps.

The new joint offering delivers a holistic, risk-adjusted approach to test web and mobile applications, and APIs (REST/SOAP) for organizations located in the Netherlands:

High-Tech Bridge’s award-winning ImmuniWeb® AI platform leverages its proprietary Multilayer Application Security Testing technology for a rapid, DevSecOps-enabled and cost-effective application penetration testing via ImmuniWeb® On-Demand, Continuous and MobileSuite offerings.

Asset visibility and inventory is a crucial requirement of GDPR and thus a new challenge for many private and public organizations. ImmuniWeb® Discovery tackles it in a simple and effective manner. It leverages Big Data and its proprietary non-intrusive OSINT technology to quickly build a comprehensive inventory of an organization’s external web, mobile and cloud assets, providing ultimate asset visibility to organizations of any size. Every identified asset is equipped with asset Attractiveness and technical Hackability scores to prioritize security testing, remediation and defense.

PwC’s unique expertise in governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) will provide joint customers with a reliable way to integrate the findings into their cybersecurity and resilience strategy in a cost-efficient, coherent and prioritized manner.

Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge’s CEO and Founder, says: “We are delighted to expand our global partnership with PwC in application security testing and risk scoring. The value of our award-wining technology, combined with PwC’s GRC expert services, transform cybersecurity into a sustainable, long-term investment. The Dutch cybersecurity market is one of the most developed in continental Europe, and we certainly see immense potential for our joint offering there for organizations of all sizes.”

Jim Krezmien, Cybersecurity Specialist at PwC Netherlands comments: "While we transition into a true information society with heavy dependence on technology, ensuring that released products adhere to security and privacy standards is crucial. This has significant implications on the development processes of our clients; reactive testing just does not suffice anymore in agile development processes. The unique product offering of High-Tech Bridge complements our current service portfolio and perfectly fits our vision to deliver best-in-class services to our clients."

