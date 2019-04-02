Hotwire and The Hoffman Agency Form Exclusive Partnership in Asia

SAN FRANCISCO & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotwire, the global communications agency, today announces an exclusive partnership with The Hoffman Agency to collaborate in Asia. The agreement, which is effective immediately, will see Hotwire work with The Hoffman Agency’s wholly owned offices in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia as part of its global network of offices and exclusive partners.

Hotwire operates through 11 wholly owned offices across North America, Europe and Australia and supports this with a network of exclusive partners and affiliates in another 21 cities worldwide, including the eight cities represented by The Hoffman Agency. The exclusive partnership with The Hoffman Agency consolidates Hotwire’s current multi-agency solution in Asia down to one firm, a move which Hotwire Group CEO Barbara Bates believes will further strengthen its credentials as a true alternative to the established global owned networks.

“We are seeing more and more demand for an agile alternative to the owned networks,” Bates said. “By partnering with The Hoffman Agency, we add deep capability and experience across Asia in one sweep. Together, Hotwire and The Hoffman Agency can provide a single point of access to any client looking for a deeply experienced, tech focused regional or global agency solution.”

Bates and The Hoffman Agency founder and CEO, Lou Hoffman, have known each other for more than 20 years. As a result, agreeing the details of the partnership has been plain sailing as both agencies come from a similar place and have similar cultures – a benefit that Hoffman believes will appeal to current and future clients:

“Good relationships are based on trust and shared values,” he said. “There are a number of reasons why we’ve come together with Hotwire but it starts with a simple concept. Both organizations put the client first.”

The partnership offers compelling advantages for both firms. For Hotwire, it completes its global footprint with the addition of eight offices of an award-winning specialist tech agency in Asia. For The Hoffman Agency, the partnership opens up the opportunity to serve an extended client base. Both firms are positioned as mid-size technology-oriented consultancies – small enough to offer deep specialization and hands-on involvement from senior consultants, but large enough to service the needs of the world’s most demanding clients.

Hotwire is a global communications agency that helps businesses better engage and connect with their customers. From Sydney to San Francisco, we operate with a borderless mind-set across 22 locations including the UK, US, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia, together with co-branded partners Yellow Communications in the Netherlands and Belgium, Active DMC in the Middle East and VIANEWS in Brazil, as well as other affiliate partners.

Hotwire is wholly owned by Enero Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:EGG). The Enero Group is a boutique network of marketing and communications businesses that includes BMF, CPR, Frank PR, Hotwire, Naked Communications, OB Media, Precinct, Orchard Marketing, The Digital Edge and The Leading Edge.

The Hoffman Agency (www.hoffman.com) is an independent communications consultancy that helps companies communicate their stories across the world. Thanks to a unique global infrastructure and culture, the firm takes a collaborative approach to implementing multi-country programs. The Hoffman Agency comprises 13 offices across the globe, including San Jose, California, and Vancouver, Washington along with Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei and Tokyo.