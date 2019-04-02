Generational Equity Advises Heartland Woodcraft in Sale to DGS Retail

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Heartland Woodcraft Inc., to DGS Retail LLC. The acquisition closed November 30, 2018.

Heartland Woodcraft had its humble beginning at a small woodshop in 1996. It has since grown to a sprawling 105,000-square-foot facility located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Heartland’s highly skilled craftspeople manufacture top-quality products, building custom fixtures and displays for the nation's top retailers.

With a business that focuses on store displays, end caps and signage, DGS Retail is comprised of more than 1,000 individuals who pride themselves on innovation, speed, service and mission. With headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, it operates manufacturing locations and distribution centers across the U.S. and has a sourcing office in Asia.

Heartland complements DGS Retail’s current operations, which specialize in store décor and graphics, as well as imported fixtures and merchandising solutions.

“ Heartland offers DGS Retail an exciting opportunity to expand our core offerings,” said Tom Vogt, DGS Retail’s Corporate President. “ Adding domestic wood manufacturing makes DGS a true one-stop shop for our customers and strengthens our position within a very competitive marketplace.”

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Doug Smith’s team, led by trusted affiliate Stephen Dinehart and assisted by Senior VP Ryan Johnson, successfully closed the deal.

“ Heartland Woodcraft’s acquisition by DGS Retail is a great example of a win-win deal,” said Dinehart. “ Not only does DGS Retail expand their in-house production capabilities, deepen their customer base and add fantastic human capital in both leadership and production; but our client has the opportunity to realize significant additional financial rewards while continuing to grow and expand the business they founded.”

