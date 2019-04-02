Zions Bancorporation Selects D3 Banking Technology’s Digital Banking Platform

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D3 Banking Technology (D3), provider of an advanced digital banking platform, announced today that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Zions) has selected D3’s modern digital banking platform to deliver an enhanced banking experience to Zions’ 750,000 digital users across seven independently branded-affiliates. By leveraging D3’s platform, Zions expects to boost efficiencies and reduce complexities in the back office.

Zions recognized the need to consolidate and elevate its digital banking platform to meet and exceed customers’ expectations, further improving its competitive profile. The bank previously leveraged separate online and mobile banking applications, resulting in an experience that wasn’t optimally consistent. After a thorough due diligence process, Zions ultimately selected D3 for its modern architecture and flexibility. By implementing D3’s platform, Zions expects to reduce redundancy and provide customers with a unified, intuitive experience across most digital channels.

“Transitioning to D3’s advanced digital platform will streamline once disparate channels, adding efficiencies and allowing us to offer a more seamless, personalized experience to our customers on whichever device they choose to conduct banking business,” explained Jeff Gardner, senior vice president of digital banking products and strategy at Zions Bancorporation. “With D3, we expect to be able to increase the speed at which we deliver products and services to our customers, which is especially important in today’s rapidly changing technology landscape. This control over the pace and direction of change for our organization creates a significant competitive differentiator as we continue to grow.”

Once live on the platform, Zions expects to leverage D3’s robust data capabilities, allowing the bank to better know its customers and anticipate their needs with timely and relevant offerings. Zions also plans to use D3’s cloud-based microservices and advanced SDKs to more rapidly innovate and keep pace with modern customer expectations.

“As competition in the financial services industry stiffens, leading institutions such as Zions realize how imperative it is to take control of their digital futures,” said Mark Vipond, CEO of D3 Banking Technology. “D3’s nimble, modern architecture and advanced data analytics tool will enable Zions to take charge of its velocity of change and better know and serve its customers. With this digital strategy, Zions is closing competitive gaps and differentiating its offerings from national banks and nontraditional entrants alike.”

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with $69 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorp.com.

About D3 Banking Technology

D3 Banking Technology's digital banking platform provides financial institutions with the power to control their digital future. The function-rich digital solutions are built using hundreds of banking features that provide banks and credit unions with the flexibility, scalability and agility that is needed to compete in the modern digital banking landscape. By leveraging the D3 platform, financial institutions are increasing engagement, decreasing complexity and innovating faster. Over 3 million users are currently enhancing their digital banking experience using D3's technology. Find out more at https://www.d3banking.com.