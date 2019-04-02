Silver State Schools Credit Union Partners with CRMNEXT to Enhance Member Experience and Power Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRMNEXT, Inc., the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services, today announced that Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU) has selected its platform to empower team members, further growth and improve the member experience.

With CRMNEXT, the SSSCU team will see one unified screen that provides a comprehensive member view where it is simpler to complete service tasks and leverage data-science based insights to deepen member relationships. Through the use of work simplification and automation, CRMNEXT will enable SSSCU to ensure that branch and call center staff are able to handle member needs quickly and efficiently, while focusing on the member and service quality.

CRMNEXT currently empowers some of the largest and fastest growing financial services organizations globally by reducing the average time to complete customer tasks by 90 percent and increasing employee productivity by 60 percent, thereby allowing time for helpful conversations with members. The SSSCU and CRMNEXT partnership will prove the potential for the CRMNEXT platform to power growth, service quality, relationship breadth and team efficiency for the vital communities served by credit unions throughout the United States.

“CRMNEXT's solution will play an important role in making transactions more efficient, allowing more time and providing better information for staff to focus on customized service delivery,” said Mike Randall, COO of Silver State Schools Credit Union. “Our commitment to technology with a partner like CRMNEXT is all about enhancing the relationships we have with our members.”

“SSSCU stands out as a credit union that has consistently achieved significant growth and has the potential to provide even greater value and service through our partnership,” said Joe Salesky, CEO of CRMNEXT. “As member expectations rise and competition increases, our technology can serve both the members directly, and the staff essential to providing exceptional service.”

About CRMNEXT

CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. A Gartner Magic Quadrant visionary company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer experience from a single, unified platform. With more than one million bankers and one billion customers on the platform globally, CRMNEXT has become the largest CRM in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service and innovation. For more information, visit www.crmnext.com.

About Silver State Schools Credit Union

Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU), founded in 1951, is a premier financial cooperative owned and operated by its members. With locations throughout the Las Vegas valley, we continue to provide a quality banking alternative for people like you, your fellow employees and families. Our commitment to our members is reflected in our mission and vision statements: "Excellent Member Service and Financial Solutions - for Life!" "Silver State Schools Credit Union strives to be the market leader and innovator in service quality to our members. We will provide the highest level of caring, personalized service and quality products, while staying abreast of our members' needs and expectations." For more information, visit silverstatecu.com.