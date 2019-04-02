Tyler Technologies to Provide Integrated Software Solutions for Cucamonga Valley Water District, California

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Cucamonga Valley Water District (CVWD) in California to provide its Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and enterprise asset management solution, Tyler EAM™.

The CVWD will use Munis to manage all core functions related to financial and human capital management, revenue management, and citizen services. Tyler EAM will help the water district view, maintain, and manage its assets using two applications: Asset Maintenance, for tracking and maintaining physical assets; and Asset Performance, a reporting and analytics tool to help manage budgets and expenses related to assets.

The CVWD’s service area includes the city of Rancho Cucamonga, portions of the cities of Fontana, Ontario, and Upland, as well as some unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.

“From a community standpoint, the Cucamonga Valley Water District is getting a solution that will provide transparency to citizens and offer a better platform to manage infrastructure assets, employee activities, and district finances,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “Munis and Tyler EAM will support the district’s goals over time and provide them with the tools they need to be successful.”

The new Tyler solutions are currently being implemented and are expected to go live in one year. The CVWD also uses Tyler’s ExecuTime™ time and attendance solution.

“We have worked with Tyler Technologies for more than a year now, and we are confident in the strength of our partnership,” said John Bosler, general manager and CEO at Cucamonga Valley Water District.

The CVWD serves a population of more than 190,000 customers within a 47-square-mile area, which includes approximately 48,000 water connections and 37,000 sewer connections with an average daily demand of approximately 47 million gallons.

