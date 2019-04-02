Tri Cascade Enters Co-Development Arrangement with Aetina Corporation for A.I. Home Automation Products

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tri Cascade, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTC Markets: SRMX), announces that, through an introduction provided by the Microsoft Taiwan IoT team, Tri Cascade is now engaged with Microsoft A.I. Edge computing partner, Aetina Corporation (https://www.aetina.com). An NDA has been executed by both parties, which enables Tri Cascade and Aetina to co-develop the building of A.I. home automation products, supported by Microsoft technology. This is key to the establishment of A.I. IoT capability independently in the home as a local “in-house” operation vs. relying on data transmission from the home to the Cloud and back down to the home.

Max Li, CEO, says, “I am thrilled to be partnered with such a powerhouse as Aetina. They have proven themselves to be leaders in A.I. edge computing and will provide reality to our vision of future independent A.I. driven homes without reliance on external internet and Cloud communication. In our opinion, A.I. only works securely and consistently within the home if control rests with the consumer at the ‘in house’ level. Our co-development with Aetina will provide such a solution. Separately, I’m very encouraged by the progress made to date on our innovative indoor air quality monitor with the new Quectel chipset and, with the finalization of its design, I am looking forward to being able to place it into production in the near future.”

Separately, Tri Cascade is successfully and rapidly moving forward with the smart air development of Tri Cascade‘s new Indoor Air Quality Monitor, which it plans to retail directly to consumers in third and fourth quarter 2019, to capture the rising demand for smart indoor air quality monitoring devices. According to the “North America Smart Residential Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Market 2024” report, there is a soaring demand for smart indoor air quality monitoring devices, as air-borne allergies and diseases show an alarming increase. According to the report, the North America residential smart indoor air quality monitoring device market reached USD 127.7 Million in 2016. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.7% and is likely to garner USD 260.1 Million by the end of 2024. The Tri Cascade indoor i-BRIGHT AIR Monitor measures PM2.5 particles, with mass concentration, and stores indoor air quality measurements of temperature, relative humidity, CO2, and noise level. This device provides a high industrial standard for 24/7 continuous operation. It is equipped with NB IoT self-internet capability and does not require a connection with any Wi-Fi network - it is simply activated and used through a mobile app. Tri Cascade’s i-BRIGHT AIR monitor also intelligently connects with Tri Cascade’s THERMORING A.I. Thermostat, to automatically execute in-home air and temperature management.

Founded in Taiwan from 2012, Aetina is dedicated to high performance GPGPU and Jetson AI edge computing solutions for embedded applications, with its focus on the development and long term support of highly reputable GPU-accelerated computing products for wide range of image-critical applications in edge computing markets, including medical, defense & aerospace, factory automation, gaming, machine learning and surveillance. Aetina aims to not only provide better graphics solutions for mission critical applications, but also to enable the next generation of high performance embedded systems with total solution GPU accelerated computing Modern GPUs designed for intensive real-time image processing can efficiently perform massively parallel calculations that would overwhelm traditional CPUs, enabling new capabilities such as real time visualizations on large datasets for better results in the air, on the ground, or in the operating room.

With operations both in the United States and in Taiwan, Saddle Ranch Media’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tri Cascade, Inc. www.TriCascadeInc.com is positioning itself to become the leading innovator, manufacturer, and distributor of the most sophisticated and compelling Smart City and Smart House IoT devices to enable our future A.I. lifestyle! The Company’s solutions include the NB IoT Ambient indoor i-BRIGHT Air Quality Monitor, and the first of its kind “Self-Internet smart thermostat – THERMORING+” with A.I. Voice and Facial Recognition throughout the house by i.VA the Intelligent Voice/Video Assistant. Additionally, “Smart Outlet”, “Smart Dimmer” and many more Smart Home solutions are now emerging from Tri Cascade product development.

