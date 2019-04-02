Chicory and Wakefern Food Corp. Launch Shoppable Recipe Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicory and Wakefern Food Corp. today announced their shoppable recipe partnership initiative. The partnership between Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S. and the merchandising and distribution arm for ShopRite stores, and technology company Chicory will make it easier for shoppers to send recipe ingredients directly into online shopping baskets on ShopRite’s ecommerce ordering site, shoprite.com.

The new integration streamlines grocery ordering for consumers and makes it easier for shoppers to instantly save recipe ingredients via millions of Chicory-powered digital recipes. Instead of writing down a recipe list and searching store aisles for the ingredients, the same ingredients can be directly populated into an online shopping cart at ShopRite and picked up at the store or delivered, where available.

How it works:

Visit any recipe within the Chicory network of 1,000 recipe sites.

Scroll to the bottom of the recipe ingredients list and click “Get Ingredients”

Type in your zip code and select ShopRite as your grocery retailer

A selection of local ShopRite locations will appear; select the best option

Sign into or register for your shoprite.com account

Upon login, all recipe ingredients will be pre-loaded into the online shopping cart

Complete your purchase, selecting either delivery or store pickup (when available) of your recipe ingredients, or use your cart as an in-store shopping list

“Chicory is proud to partner with Wakefern Food Corp. to bring recipe ingredients to the doors of consumers across the Northeast,” said Yuni Sameshima, Chicory CEO and Co-Founder. “They’ve been incredibly hands-on with our partnership, so it’s clear that they are committed to and believe in driving grocery ecommerce forward through innovative technologies. Wakefern has approached this partnership with the shopper experience as first priority, so we hold their dedication to the partnership and their consumer in high esteem.”

Wakefern and Chicory will provide shoppable recipes across Chicory’s network of over 1,000 recipe sites and 3.6 million recipes. The integration builds Chicory’s retailer capabilities in the Northeast while boosting Wakefern’s ecommerce presence and building on its convenient ShopRite from Home® online shopping platform. As part of the service, ShopRite associates personally select all food and items for online orders and customers can pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered right to their doorstep.

About Chicory

Chicory is a technology company based in New York City that creates digital grocery experiences. In 2014, Chicory launched its core product, the "Get Ingredients" button, which allows consumers to get to online recipe ingredients delivered from various grocers and retailers. Within two years, Chicory added over 1,000 recipe partners and became the largest shoppable recipe network in the country. They launched an advertising platform in 2016, leveraging their network to help food brands reach consumers who are in-market for grocery and CPG products. Today, Chicory reaches approximately 80 million unique monthly users and has partnered with companies like Peapod, Time, Inc., and General Mills International to lay the groundwork for the future of grocery. To learn more, please visit https://chicory.co/.

About Wakefern

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 50 members who today independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people, and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.