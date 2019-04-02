Videa Releases New Research Connecting Adaptability to Staying Relevant in TV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Videa, an online marketplace for automated television advertising, today released the results of their survey, How TV is Winning Back Its Leadership Position: Dynamic Careers in a Digital Age, which has yielded insightful perspectives from more than two hundred marketing and advertising professionals with six or more years of experience in the TV advertising and buying industry.

Key findings from the study include:

Adaptability Is Critical -- Ninety percent of participants somewhat or strongly agree that marketing and advertising professionals who do not make it a priority to stay up to date on industry developments are destined for failure

The TV Buying Process Is Changing Rapidly -- A majority (52 percent) of respondents strongly agree that TV buying is transforming, and virtually everyone (94 percent) at least somewhat agrees

Dollars Are Moving from Digital to TV -- Over half (53 percent) of participants say they have seen dollars moving from digital to TV with the continued deployment of easier, more automated buying

Automation Meets Advertiser Demands -- Twenty eight percent of marketing and advertising professionals think automation is very beneficial in meeting the demands of advertisers, while 53 percent agree that it is somewhat beneficial

Transparency Is Key -- 83 percent of respondents would have more confidence in a system with full transparency

In-Flight Stewardship and Campaign Posting Saves Time -- 80 percent of participants agree that having access to in-flight stewardship and campaign posting would save them significant time in their job

Automation Is Essential for Efficiency -- 90 percent of marketing and advertising professionals believe automation is important to the efficiency of the TV advertising buying process, this includes 39 percent who noted it is very important

“Audience engagement has morphed from a linear model to viewers being able to access a much more diverse array of content,” said Mary Barnas, Vice President, Platform Adoption, Videa. “That’s certainly motivation for marketing and agency professionals to continuously adapt in order to remain relevant in the media ecosystem. TV and digital are going to remain the top contenders for media buyers, but these survey findings indicate that streamlining the advertising buying process through new technology is top of mind.”

About Videa

Videa is the leading automated TV marketplace that is pioneering the way full schedule, local television advertising spots are bought and sold. Through its platform, Videa provides buyers with direct access to broadcast station advertising inventory, enabling advertisers, agencies and marketers to purchase media buys – within seconds and up to a year in advance. Videa can work with any traffic system or demand side buying platform, aligning with the unique needs of each TV station’s sales strategy. Owned by Cox Media Group, Videa was founded in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information about Videa, visit videa.tv.

Survey Methodology:

The survey was conducted online and reached 202 participants, comprising of Marketing and Advertising managers and executives with six or more years of experience and who are somewhat or very familiar with buying TV advertising. These respondents answered substantive questions in the survey and shared their comfort levels with the rapidly changing industry technology, their own adaptability, and overall agency concerns. The survey was fielded between January 2019 and February 2019. All results are based on a sample and are therefore subject to statistical errors normally associated with sample-based information.