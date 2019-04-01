Detroit Medical Center and Meharry Medical College Expand Medical Student Training Affiliation

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Detroit Medical Center (DMC), and Meharry Medical College (MMC) based in Nashville, Tenn., today announced the expansion of their affiliation to provide additional medical education and training for Meharry students in the Metro Detroit area. This new, two-year agreement will increase the number of medical students across all DMC hospitals.

Detroit Medical Center initially began accepting students into the program in July 2018. Currently, Meharry has medical students training at DMC’s Sinai-Grace Hospital and with the new agreement, more students will be added.

“ DMC’s focus on serving as a leading academic medical institution remains as strong as ever with training and education core to our mission,” said Anthony Tedeschi, M.D., DMC’s Chief Executive Officer. “ We are committed to all of our academic partner relationships, and this expanded affiliation with Meharry provides even more medical students with an optimum learning environment. There are few other instructional settings with the type of patient diversity found at the Detroit Medical Center.”

Detroit Medical Center is one the largest academic institutions in the U.S., with more than 100 years of providing medical education and training. The DMC currently sponsors more than 100 residency and fellowship programs, training more than 1,000 physicians annually.

As an academic health sciences center, MMC exists to improve the wellbeing of minority groups and underserved populations by offering exceptional education and rigorous training programs. This year alone, Meharry received thousands of applications for its MD, DDS, MSPH, and PhD programs, providing enormous opportunities for people from various diverse backgrounds facing different degrees of difficult circumstances. Upon graduation, more than 48 percent of Meharry’s alumni choose to serve as primary care physicians in various underserved communities across the country.

“ Meharry understands that Detroit is facing a shortage of primary care physicians,” said Veronica Mallett, M.D., MMM Senior Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean, Meharry Medical College School of Medicine. “ By providing our students early exposure, they will think of the DMC for residency and possibly return to further their training. This pipeline could ultimately help the citizens of Detroit through improved access to quality of healthcare.”

DMC remains on the cutting edge of healthcare research, diagnosis and treatment in cardiology, trauma, orthopedics, rehabilitation and emergency medicine. The union between these two renowned institutions will further solidify their positions as premier academic destinations.

The Detroit Medical Center operates eight hospitals and institutes, including Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hutzel Women’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Sinai-Grace Hospital and DMC Heart Hospital. The Detroit Medical Center is a leading regional health care system with a mission of excellence in clinical care, research and medical education. The Detroit Medical Center is proud to be the Official Healthcare Services Provider of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings. The DMC is part of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC). For more information, visit http://www.dmc.org. "Like" us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dmcheals, follow us on Twitter at @dmc_heals or check out our YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/DetroitMedicalCenter.

Meharry Medical College is an academic health sciences center that exists to improve the health and health care of minority and underserved communities by offering excellent education and training programs in the health sciences. Today, Meharry receives nearly 11,000 applications for admission to its M.D., D.D.S., MSPH, and Ph.D. programs, providing opportunities for people of color, individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, and others, regardless of race or ethnicity, to receive excellent education and training in the health sciences and to conduct research that fosters the elimination of health disparities.