Kaman Receives Bell AH-1Z Blade Skin to Core Award

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Composites Wichita (KCW) a division of Kaman Aerosystems (Kaman), announced today that it has been awarded the manufacture, and supply of composite skin to core assembly structural components for the Bell AH-1Z’s helicopter blades.

“This award further exemplifies Bell’s confidence in Kaman Composites Wichita as a leading aerospace composite structures supplier. We are proud that Bell has placed these flight critical components into our facility,” stated Mark Withrow, V.P. and General Manager, Kaman Composites U.S.

Bell has been successfully producing the AH-1Z helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps at their Amarillo, Texas manufacturing facility since 2003.

All composite detail parts and assemblies will be manufactured and delivered from the KCW facility in Wichita, Kansas. Deliveries will begin in 2019 and extend through 2023.

About Kaman Composites Wichita

KCW, an AS9100 Rev D registered company, MRO number Q5PR803Y, located in Wichita, KS, offers a full line of services in composites from design, prototyping and testing, to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCW fabricates components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets. KCW is Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing.

About Kaman Aerosystems

Kaman Aerosystems is a division of the Aerospace segment of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), which was founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; production of the K-MAX medium-to-heavy lift helicopter and support for the company's SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime aircraft. More information is available at www.kaman.com.