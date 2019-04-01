AmeriHealth Caritas Awarded Contract to Serve New Hampshire’s Medicaid Population

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas announced today that it has been selected by New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to help the state’s Medicaid enrollees access quality health care through a five year contract approved by the New Hampshire Governor and Executive Council. New Hampshire has approximately 180,000 Medicaid enrollees with diverse backgrounds and wide-ranging needs who require solutions that address their health as well as the social determinants of health, such as education, job training, transportation, and housing.

“ Core to our mission is that every individual should have access to quality health care and services. We are proud to bring that mission to New Hampshire to serve those most in need,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul Tufano. “ We are excited to collaborate with New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services to help implement the next version of its Medicaid Care Management program and build healthy communities throughout this great state.”

AmeriHealth Caritas provides integrated Medicaid managed care services that focus on family and caregiver involvement, community-based services, successful care transitions, and intensive care management. It currently operates Medicaid managed care health plans in Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and the District of Columbia. On Feb. 4, 2019, AmeriHealth Caritas was awarded a statewide contract to provide Medicaid managed care in North Carolina, with services slated to begin in November 2019.

In addition, AmeriHealth Caritas also serves dual eligibles in Michigan and South Carolina through Medicare-Medicaid plans; and in Pennsylvania through Medicare Advantage special needs plans. It also serves Delawareans and Pennsylvanians receiving long-term services and supports.

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire has been contracted to provide Medicaid managed care services under New Hampshire’s Medicaid Care Management program. The program includes about 50,000 Medicaid expansion enrollees, of which 43,000 were added to the program on Jan. 1, 2019 through a transition from qualified health plans under a premium assistance program.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 11 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million Medicaid, Medicare and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.