PredictImmune’s first prognostic test for IBD, PredictSURE IBD™, launches in the UK and Ireland

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, today confirmed that it has entered into a commercial agreement with Addenbrooke’s hospital, part of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, to provide PredictSURE IBD™ to clinicians and gastroenterologists in the UK and Ireland.

Under the agreement, the East Midlands and East of England Genomic Laboratory Hub based at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, will manage and facilitate the fulfilment of orders of PredictSURE IBD™, as well as receive and process all samples.

This agreement gives UK IBD patients access to the world’s first, truly validated and CE-marked prognostic test for guiding treatment options in IBD (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis). It enables both clinicians and patients to understand, at the point of diagnosis, the likely course of disease -differentiating between an aggressive or milder form of the disease - and opens up the possibility of better treatment choices from the outset. With a better understanding of the impact the disease may have, options such as life-style changes to improve the day to day management of the disease can be discussed and implemented much earlier on in the treatment process.

PredictSURE IBD™ is an easy-to-set-up blood-based biomarker test, combined with a sophisticated, proprietary algorithm. The product is based on 10 years of extensive research into gene expression profiling of CD8+ T cells. PredictSURE IBD™ is a major step towards personalised medicine in IBD.

PredictImmune’s CEO, Paul Kinnon commented: “Partnering with Addenbrooke’s to make PredictSURE IBD™ available across the UK and Ireland feels very appropriate, given the long-term nature of our collaboration to date. Working closely with the founding team from the University of Cambridge, and running the PROFILE* study at Addenbrooke’s, has enabled us to forge a strong, trusting relationship over a number of years. I am therefore delighted that we are now in a position to make PredictSURE IBD™ available via the East Midlands and East of England Genomic Laboratory Hub. As a close-knit team, we are excited to see PredictSURE IBD™ become available to UK and Irish patients, particularly because we understand the life-changing benefits that early and accurate prediction of the likely course of their IBD disease can have on their quality of life.”

*PredictImmune’s PROFILE study is a randomised, multi-centre, biomarker-stratified open-label trial in patients newly diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. PROFILE aims to demonstrate that a prognostic biomarker can enable delivery of personalised therapy in Crohn’s disease and that it can improve clinical outcomes.

