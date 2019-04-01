The Village School Announces Partnership with Cisco to Help Students Discover New Career Paths

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Village School, a Nord Anglia Education (NAE) international school, is pleased to announce its unique partnership with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. This partnership further enhances Village’s internship program that provides students with hands-on opportunities throughout the school year to learn and explore different career paths, even if they are unsure of what they want to pursue.

With Cisco, Village students will explore and experience rewarding and in-demand careers in computer science, information technology and cybersecurity. Specifically, students will observe the connections between what is being taught in the classroom and what is happening in the real world through a multi-faceted approach that includes internships, mentorship and career talks, and onsite visits to Cisco’s Houston and Dallas offices for hands-on experience.

Village’s internship program is continuing to expand to incorporate a range of exclusive opportunities for its students at local university, industry, and public-sector entities. To assist with the program’s growth, Village recently hired a new Internship Coordinator, TeKedra Pierre, an educator with over 13 years of experience. “Today, students don’t always see their exact job because many of them don’t exist yet. Our goal with this partnership is to introduce students to IT-focused careers, build their interest and strengthen their skills as early as possible,” said TeKedra Pierre.

“Our mission is to promote the company’s Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics initiative by exposing incoming junior and senior high school top talented STEM focused students to Cisco’s culture and careers,” said Lymari Ames, Cisco, Internship Program Manager. “We believe this program will help to provide a consistent programmatic way to engage high school students into STEM related careers so that Cisco builds its talent pipeline.”

About The Village School:

The Village School, founded in 1966, has a tradition of rigorous and highly personalized learning paired with hands-on innovative methods of teaching. Located in the energy corridor of Houston, Village offers an American educational experience to its diverse and international student body who represent six continents and more than 60 countries. The Village School, known for its excellence in math and science, collaborates with The Juilliard School of Music and The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to enhance its widely-recognized STEAM curriculum. The Village School is a proud member of the Nord Anglia Education’s network of schools.

About Cisco:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco. RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds