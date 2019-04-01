Maxwell House is Teaming Up With the Award Winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Exclusive Passover Haggadah (Photo: Business Wire)

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxwell House Coffee is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to celebrate Passover with the release of an exclusive version of the Passover Haggadah.

Beginning today, consumers ordering select Maxwell House Coffee via Amazon.com will receive one of the limited-edition Haggadahs included with purchase. The limited-run Haggadahs will be available exclusively through Amazon.com while supplies last.

The Maxwell House Family of Coffees has distributed over 50 million copies of the Maxwell House Passover Haggadah over the past 80 years. It has become the most widely used Haggadah in the world, providing familiarity and continuity to generations of Jewish families.

“Teaming up with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Amazon teams was the perfect opportunity to both honor and update the legacy of our Maxwell House Haggadah,” said Naor Danieli, Brand Manager for Maxwell House. “There is an organic link between the Maxwell House and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel brands and we quickly aligned on the idea of creating Midge’s Haggadah – a combination of the 1958 classic version and Midge’s amazing personality.”

Danieli added, “Working with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel team and Amazon Prime has allowed us to bring this iconic legacy to e-commerce in a unique way.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, follows a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Passover dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent—one that changes her life forever.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, Emmy Award winner Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel and Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of eight Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, five Critics’ Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Join the conversation on Twitter @Maxwell_House, Instagram@OfficialMaxwellHouse, Facebook @MaxwellHouse and the campaign’s landing page on Amazon.

ABOUT MAXWELL HOUSE

Maxwell House Coffee values hard work and has fueled America’s workforce with dependable, good tasting coffee for 125 years. Introduced in 1892 by wholesale grocer Joel Owsley, it was named in honor of the Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, which was its first major customer. The company's slogan is "Good to the last drop," which is incorporated into the logo.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.