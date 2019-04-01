Copa Airlines Selects Farelogix Technology for Enterprise Retailing

MIAMI & PANAMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farelogix and Copa Airlines announced today that the complete FLX Airline Commerce Gateway has been selected by Panama’s flag carrier to deliver enterprise merchandising and distribution capabilities across all channels.

The FLX Airline Commerce Gateway is a production-proven technology platform that enables airlines to achieve total content control in full alignment with NDC. It is comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, merchandising, and retailing across channels. It will enable Copa to dynamically create and optimize multiple tiers of airline offers including schedules, availability, merchandising, and shopping/pricing, using technology that is performant-built for airline retailing and that operates independently of the airline’s PSS. Copa will also adopt FLX Open Connect, which provides an NDC-enabled API capable of serving all channels with full orchestration for offer and order management, ticketing, ARC/BSP, and more.

“By controlling our offer and putting it in the hands of our customers and distribution partners we can maximize the value we deliver in today’s hyper-connected marketplace,” said Ricardo Sotelo, Director of e-Commerce at Copa Airlines. “With Farelogix as our technology partner, we gain control and flexibility over our product offering allowing us to present our customers with a better shopping experience.”

“Our technology was built for omni-channel retailing and NDC,” said Jim Davidson, CEO of Farelogix. “By working with Copa at the enterprise level, we can ensure they have exactly what they need to differentiate their content, personalize their offers, and provide customers with greater choice.”

Copa’s initial implementation of the FLX Airline Commerce Gateway will initially focus on the airline’s website, with the complete roll out of retailing and NDC capabilities across all channels by 2020.

About Farelogix

Farelogix is a recognized leader and innovator in the travel industry. Its groundbreaking technology is modernizing the airline commerce and distribution landscape and is used by several of the world’s leading airlines. The company’s flagship Airline Commerce Gateway is a technology platform comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, shopping, pricing, merchandising, and retailing across channels. Recognized for its pioneering role in creating the distribution innovation known today as NDC, Farelogix now provides NDC (Level 3 certified) distribution for more than 20 airlines with connectivity to 10 major PSS systems. Farelogix is headquartered in Miami, Florida with an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For additional information, visit farelogix.com.

About Copa Holdings, S.A.

Copa Airlines, subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. It currently serves 81 destinations in 33 countries across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. Operating continuously for 70 years, it has established the Hub of the Americas in Panama City as the continent’s leading hub. It has one of the industry’s newest and most modern fleets, with 105 aircraft— 82 Boeing Next-Generation 737s and 17 Embraer-190s, 6 Boeing 737 MAX9 —and on-time performance of around 90%, among the best in the industry. Thanks to its on-time performance, Copa Airlines was recognized by FlightStats as “Latin America’s most on-time airline” for the sixth year in a row. The London-based Official Airline Guide also named Copa Airlines “the world’s most on-time airline,” based on its on-time performance in 2018. In the same year, the company was recognized with the “La aerolínea líder de México y Centroamérica” at the World Travel Awards. In 2016, Copa was also honored with three Skytrax awards: “Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean,” “Best Airline Staff in Central America and the Caribbean” and “Best Regional Airline in Central America.” As a member of the Star Alliance, Copa Airlines offers travelers the ability to reach 1,330 airports in 190 countries, with more than 18,450 daily flights. Copa also has code-share agreements with United Airlines, Aeromexico, Avianca, GOL, Azul, Cubana, TAME, KLM, Air France, Lufthansa, Iberia, Turkish, Asiana, Eva Airways and Emirates. To plan your travel and manage your reservations, securely buy tickets in seven currencies, use Web Check-in, print boarding passes and find information about travel policies and immigration requirements, visit www.copa.com. Plus, visit www.ConnectMiles.com to learn about Copa Airlines’ improved and expanded loyalty program, designed especially for our travelers.