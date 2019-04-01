OneSpaWorld Selected as Virgin Voyages Exclusive Spa Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced that it has partnered with Virgin Voyages, the new lifestyle brand set to disrupt the travel industry. The term of the agreement is for seven years. Virgin Voyages officially opened for business last month when its first ship, Scarlet Lady, opened for bookings for her inaugural season in spring 2020.

OneSpaWorld will operate the spa and wellness offerings, inclusive of fitness centers, yoga studios, massage and medispa treatments and salon services, on board the first three Virgin Voyages vessels beginning with the launch of the Scarlet Lady in 2020. The next two Virgin Voyages vessels are set to launch in 2021 and 2022.

Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman of OneSpaWorld, said, “We are very excited to be named Virgin Voyages official partner for spas and well-being services on board the Scarlet Lady, planned for an April 2020 launch and the two additional cruise ships that will come online through 2022. This agreement further showcases OneSpaWorld’s operational excellence and unique ability to provide cruise ship passengers with incredible guest experiences. We have long admired Virgin Voyages’ operations and are proud to be their official partner at sea.”

Glenn Fusfield, President and CEO of OneSpaWorld, stated, “We are very pleased to announce our exclusive partnership with Virgin Voyages, which will allow us to expand our massage and medispa treatments, salon services, and health and well-being offering, including fitness centers and yoga studios to Virgin Voyages Sailors. This agreement further increases our superior market share at sea and brings added confidence visibility to deliver on our long-term growth objectives.”

Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages, stated, “We see well-being as a critical part of our Sailor experience, we call it our Vitamin Sea. OneSpaWorld was a natural choice for the operations of our spa, salon and fitness services given their proven ability to create excellent experiences. We are on a mission to create the world’s most irresistible travel brand with Rebellious Luxe experiences that can only be found on a Virgin Voyages sailing. We know that OneSpaWorld is the perfect partner to deliver unforgettable experiences that our Sailors will love.”

Scarlet Lady is a boutique-style, mid-sized ship designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury that will set sail from PortMiami for her 2020 inaugural season on four and five-night cruises to Havana, Cuba; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Costa Maya, Mexico. The Scarlet Lady has a 2,770 passenger berths per ship capacity on its cruise line for adults aged 18 and over.

OneSpaWorld will employ a 29-person staff on each Virgin Voyage ship with offerings that include a B-Complex-Gym, The Crow’s Nest outdoor yoga studio, Redemption Spa and Dry Dock blowout bar, among other well-being spaces on board.

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 164 cruise ships and at 67 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ health, fitness, beauty, and wellness while vacationing for over 50 years.

About Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK and Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master ship builder Fincantieri.

With its inaugural season scheduled for 2020, Virgin Voyages’ first ship the Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, the Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a twist on luxury, which the company refers to as Rebellious Luxe, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare. The Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company’s auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company’s services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company’s services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability of competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company’s business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company’s management team; and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company’s reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

