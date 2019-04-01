ABB and Ericsson Join Forces to Accelerate Wireless Automation for Flexible Factories

HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB and Ericsson today strengthened their long-standing relationship with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hannover Messe 2019. The collaboration enhances their joint vision for the future of flexible production with advanced automation and wireless communication

Complementary technologies and experiences will accelerate the industrial ecosystem to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 and 5G, unlocking new business opportunities

Intelligent automation system deployed at Ericsson’s manufacturing facilities in Tallinn, Estonia uses fully automated flexible robotics cell solution from ABB

ABB and Ericsson have strengthened their commitment to accelerate the industrial ecosystem for flexible wireless automation, which will enable enhanced connected services, industrial IoT and artificial intelligence technologies in the future.

The partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Hannover Messe 2019, establishing their joint vision for future flexible production with automation and wireless communication. The collaboration comes during the Industry 4.0 era and 5G connectivity which allow businesses to realize increased productivity, with the help of automation and digitalization.

The MoU confirms the partners’ agreement to continue their strong research collaboration, explore improvements in manufacturing processes and automation, and discover new business opportunities for the industrial ecosystem.

“We are very excited to extend our partnership with Ericsson as the world moves closer to the era of 5G technology,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “ABB’s leadership in digital industries combined with Ericsson’s pioneering work in connectivity will open up new opportunities for customers to enhance productivity and competitiveness by digitalizing their businesses.”

“Ericsson and ABB already have a strong collaboration in research for 5G and Industrial IoT technologies,” Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson said. “With this MoU, we strengthen our partnership to accelerate the industrial ecosystem and realize the full potential of flexible automation, unlocking new business opportunities enabled by combining 5G and Industry 4.0.”

The two partners are already fast-tracking the introduction of a new generation of intelligent factory technologies, with Ericsson deploying an intelligent automation system at its manufacturing facilities in Tallinn, Estonia. ABB has provided a fully automated flexible robotics cell solution that assembles 5G radios for Ericsson.

At the Hannover Messe 2019, ABB and Ericsson are exhibiting their latest and most innovative technologies and showcasing how they are enabling the “factory of the future” with the latest flexible robotics, wireless technologies, 5G, Industrial IoT and motion control technology.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s market-leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com