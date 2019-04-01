Infrastructure as a Service Provider Selects Zayo for Colocation

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for space and power in a zColo East Coast data center.

The solution, which includes approximately 2,000 square feet of space and multiple hundreds of kilowatts of power, will serve as a virtual extension of one of the company’s facilities in the Southwest. The space and power will support the customer’s mission-critical processes.

“Zayo won this business because of our ability to deliver flexible and customized data center colocation solutions. In this case, our Ashburn facility will provide the customer with the scale needed for its East Coast business expansion,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo’s zColo business segment. “We look forward to continuing to expand the relationship and to provide additional space and power in other key cities.”

Zayo’s zColo portfolio includes 51 data centers in more than 30 markets. Zayo provides multi-layer physical security in its zColo facilities, including biometrics, dual authenticated customer access and camera surveillance. In addition, zColo adheres to rigorous controls that have been validated through independent audits.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

