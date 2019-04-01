Cypress Announces Closing of Joint Venture Transaction with SK hynix system ic

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), today announced that it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix system ic, Inc., which was announced on October 25, 2018. All regulatory approvals have been completed and the joint venture, SkyHigh Memory Limited, has now begun full operations.

SkyHigh Memory is a leading provider of quality NAND memory solutions for the consumer, networking, industrial, and automotive markets. Based in Hong Kong, SkyHigh Memory will manufacture, distribute, and support a stable supply of NAND products including premium SLC NAND, in addition to maintaining R&D investments for next-generation NAND products.

