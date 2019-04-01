Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Five New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with China Southern Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to China Southern Airlines today. Featuring GEnx-1B76A engines, this aircraft is the first of five 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft scheduled to deliver to China Southern Airlines through 2020 from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“We are pleased to announce the first of five ALC Boeing 787-9s joined China Southern Airlines’ world-class fleet today,” said Jie Chen, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC’s team has worked closely with China Southern’s management team for over two decades to provide the airline new and efficient aircraft to expand operations, optimize their fleet and provide premier customer service. The Dreamliner is an excellent addition to the airline as China Southern continues to modernize its fleet with next generation, fuel-efficient aircraft.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd. is based in Guangzhou, and operates the largest fleet, most developed route network and largest passenger capacity of any airline in The People's Republic of China. Currently, China Southern Airlines operates 700 passenger and cargo transport aircrafts, including Boeing 787, 777, 747, 757 & 737 and Airbus A380, A330, A321, A320, A319. The airline fleet is ranked the first in Asia and the 4th in the world (Data: IATA, in terms of fleet size). China Southern Airlines is the first airline in the world to operate both A380 and 787.