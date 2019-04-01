3D Printing Visionary Greg Morris Joins PrinterPrezz’s Board of Advisors

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrinterPrezz Inc., a trailblazer in combining metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced that Greg Morris, a pioneer in additive manufacturing and formally of GE Aviation, will join its advisory board.

Having founded Morris Technologies in 1995, Greg paved the way for additive manufacturing and its adoption both on a national and global scale. Acquired by GE in 2012, the company bearing his name became instrumental in GE becoming a leader in additive manufacturing for aerospace and automotive.

“Medical is the next frontier for additive manufacturing,” said Greg Morris. “Like the aerospace and automotive industries before, the medical landscape is the next logical step for additive to make a profound—life changing, in fact—difference for both healthcare providers and patients. PrinterPrezz is at the intersection of manufacturing and medical, and I’m excited to contribute to a company that’s focused on making a difference.”

“We’re thrilled to have Greg join our board of advisors to help PrinterPrezz revolutionize the medical 3D printing industry,” said Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz. “We’re at an inflection point, where additive manufacturing has the potential to transform modern medicine and surgery, creating new options and improved clinical outcomes for doctors and patients. Greg’s experience in the application of transformative technologies and deep roots in 3D printing, including medical applications, will be invaluable to the continued expansion and growth of PrinterPrezz.”

To read more about Greg Morris’s contribution to additive manufacturing, including his 2018 induction into the TCT Hall of Fame, see his bio at https://www.printerprezz.com/about/.

About PrinterPrezz, Inc.

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.