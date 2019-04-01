Arcoro and Acumatica Announce Alliance to Bring Agility and Automation to the Construction Industry

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcoro, a proven provider of human capital management (“HCM”) solutions for high consequence industries, announced today that it has formed a strategic alliance with Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company. Acumatica is now positioned to offer time and attendance, applicant tracking and onboarding solutions from Arcoro platform companies, ExakTime and BirdDogHR™.

Arcoro’s flexible SaaS solutions empower organizations to compete in today’s fast-paced construction environment. Serving the high-consequence sectors, these solutions ensure clients are equipped to fulfill all federal and local labor law reporting requirements and maintain effortless compliance. Organizations can manage day-to-day HR and business tasks and make better business decisions using strategic data from the systems.

“We are excited to offer Acumatica customers additional value with robust Arcoro software,” said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, VP of Platform & Technology, Head of Construction at Acumatica. “From managing daily employee tasks to overarching HCM strategy, we are confident the alliance between Arcoro and Acumatica will be a significant benefit to our customers.”

“The construction industry has gradually updated to cloud-based process improvements as a result of increased competition for projects and workers,” said Todd Skokan, CEO of Arcoro. “By adding the Arcoro software modules to their Acumatica platform, companies will gain more flexibility. Acumatica customers can expedite payroll processing and make better hiring decisions while reducing data errors and risk.”

Arcoro and Acumatica are officially kicking off this alliance at the Associated General Contractors of America Annual Convention in Denver April 1- 4, 2019. Visit ExakTime at booth #912 and visit BirdDogHR at booth #608 to learn more about the Arcoro and Acumatica synergies.

About Acumatica

Acumatica’s cloud-based business management software provides the best path for transforming your business to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, Project Accounting, and Construction Edition on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

About Arcoro

Arcoro combines proven human capital management (HCM) software solutions designed to help high compliance and high consequence companies improve efficiencies, limit risk and build high-performing teams. With over 10,000 customers and 300,000 daily users in 20 countries around the world, Arcoro provides easy-to-use, cloud-based HCM software and services that are designed to give organizations the competitive edge needed to scale and grow effectively and efficiently. Visit us online at www.arcoro.com.