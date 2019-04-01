Stratasys Set to Disrupt Traditional Stereolithography 3D Printing with New Configurable, Large-Scale System

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMUG 2019 – Set to disrupt traditional 3D printing, the new V650™ Flex stereolithography 3D printer from Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is the company’s entry into the stereolithography segment. This unique offering combines the power of a large-scale system with a configurable environment for fine-tuning across a broad range of resins – giving customers greater accuracy, choice, and lower costs in 3D printed prototype and part development.

Backed by a partnership with DSM, a global, purpose-led, science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, customers have the freedom to capitalize on the quality and high-performance of Somos® stereolithography resins with the V650 Flex 3D printer. Available from Stratasys and backed by years of extensive utilization at its service bureau, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, DSM Somos-verified resins enable customers to produce with confidence – high-quality, durable parts that meet requirements of a wide range of applications.

“While stereolithography is one of the original 3D printing processes – mainly used to create master patterns or large concept models quickly and accurately – customers have been challenged by restricted systems that can’t be configured and materials at a high cost-per-part,” said Omer Krieger, EVP Products, Stratasys. “The V650 Flex is the result of customer demand around the world wanting a better solution – fully configurable to match the specific application and use-case. The solution is truly one of the first large-scale systems for creating reliable, high-quality parts across design concepts, validation, investment casting, tooling, and injection molding.”

With a build volume of 20”W x 20”D x 23”H and interchangeable vats, the V650 Flex printer has reliability built-in, with runtime of over 75,000 hours and more than 150,000 parts produced inside Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. The V650 Flex puts the power of verified resins and a configurable system to work – helping customers produce extremely durable, highly complex and accurate parts.

“From the high-performance demands of automotive and aerospace industries to the durability and flexibility requirements of consumer goods, customers worldwide rely on Somos materials to create the highest-performing additive manufacturing prototypes and tools,” said Hugo da Silva, VP of Additive Manufacturing at DSM. “Stratasys’ entrance into the stereolithography segment is really a game-changer for the industry. Our collaboration allows customers to have greater access and flexibility for development of durable and reliable prototypes and tooling using stereolithography 3D printing.”

The open vat configuration of the V650 Flex stereolithography printer comes with recipes for DSM Somos resins commercially available directly from Stratasys – including:

Somos® Element: The antimony-free stereolithography resin, specifically designed for producing strong, stable investment casting patterns with fine-feature detail and very low residual burnout ash.

The antimony-free stereolithography resin, specifically designed for producing strong, stable investment casting patterns with fine-feature detail and very low residual burnout ash. Somos® NeXt: The resin that provides the accuracy of stereolithography with the look, feel and performance of a thermoplastic.

The resin that provides the accuracy of stereolithography with the look, feel and performance of a thermoplastic. Somos® PerFORM: The material-of-choice for applications that require strong, stiff, high-temperature resistant parts, such as tooling and wind tunnel testing.

The material-of-choice for applications that require strong, stiff, high-temperature resistant parts, such as tooling and wind tunnel testing. Somos® Watershed XC 11122: A clear solution for designers looking for ABS and PBT-like properties for stereolithography – producing highly detailed, dimensionally stable, optically-clear parts with water resistance.

The system is supported by proven Stratasys infrastructure, including its world-class sales and service organization.

“The Stratasys on-demand network of service personnel and resellers is designed to enable customers to achieve much more through stereolithography than they have in the past. The fact that the V650 Flex printer is configurable and the resins already verified allows end-users to reach design precision previously unavailable in yesterday’s stereolithography solutions,” concluded Krieger.

Stratasys is exclusively unveiling the V650 Flex stereolithography printer at this week’s Additive Manufacturing User Group (AMUG) Conference 2019 in Chicago, IL. Visit Stratasys at Booth No. D17 in Salon D of the Hilton Chicago. Learn more about the power of Stratasys at https://www.stratasys.com/3d-printers/V650.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from the V650 Flex stereolithography 3D printer are forward-looking statements reflecting management's expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that consumers will not perceive the benefits of the V650 Flex stereolithography 3D printer to be the same as Stratasys does; and other risk factors set under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2019. Stratasys is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

Stratasys, the Stratasys signet, V650, FDM and PolyJet are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living. ™

Royal DSM is a global purpose-led, science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM’s purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world’s biggest challenges whilst creating simultaneously economic-, environmental- and societal value for all its stakeholders; customers, employees, shareholders, and society-at-large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Attention Editors, if you publish reader-contact information, please use: