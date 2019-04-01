CACI Wins $71 Million Task Order to Provide Sensor Systems Acquisition Services to U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it has won a $71 million task order to provide sensor systems acquisition services to the Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier. This five-year contract represents new work in CACI’s Surveillance and Reconnaissance market area.

CACI will provide acquisition, engineering, quality assurance, test, logistics, and operations management services to the PEO Soldier’s Project Manager, Soldier Sensor and Lasers (PM SSL). PM SSL equips soldiers with products for enhanced vision and targeting capabilities in day, night, and all-weather conditions; and systems that precisely locate and designate enemy targets. CACI will assist the Army with technology maturation, production, deployment, and sustainment of new mobility and targeting systems. CACI currently provides new equipment training services to PM SSL for each of these systems.

CACI Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci said, “CACI has built a sterling record providing engineering, logistics support, and new equipment training for the Army. The expert staff and technical assistance CACI provides will further assist the Army to develop, test, and field the next generation of soldier sensor and laser equipment.”

CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers.

