River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen Set to Open in San Antonio, TX

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen (www.ilovepralines.com), a famed Southern candy franchise is set to open its next location in the bustling Shops at Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas. River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is expected to begin serving up sweets for San Antonio guests on Thursday, April 4, 2019 and will have a ribbon cutting ceremony with giveaways and free samples beginning at 12:00 pm.

“We’ve seen time and again that our Southern confections, family-friendly atmosphere and old-fashioned approach to candy making appeals to people nationwide,” said Jennifer Strickland, co-founder and co-CEO. “We’re confident the people of San Antonio will fall in love with our historic brand and we’re excited to bring it to Texas.”

River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen will be located at 849 E Commerce St, Ste 261 in the Shops at Rivercenter and will feature the same Southern confections that guests have come to know and love since the flagship store opened in 1973 in Savannah: World Famous Pralines®, handmade chocolate Loggerheads and homemade ice cream and gelato, just to name a few. Friends, associates, fellow Chamber members and the Strickland family will be on hand to officially welcome River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen to San Antonio. A portion of the proceeds from all Chocolate Loggerhead® sales will be donated to Caretta Research Project, a charity partner of River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

For more information about River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, visit www.ilovepralines.com.

About River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen

River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is a joining of two well-known and respected gourmet candy brands based in the Southeastern U.S, River Street Sweets® and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. After operating the two companies separately for nearly two decades, the Strickland family, proprietors of both candy stores, reunited to offer the River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen franchise opportunity.

With more than a dozen corporate-owned locations across Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee and a strong nationwide mail and web-ordering program, River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen’s expansion calls for further growth in Georgia, Florida and Texas, as well as in targeted tourist locations across the country. For franchise opportunity information, visit www.RiverStreetCandyFranchise.com.