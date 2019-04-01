T-Mobile’s Phone BoothE Exceeds Expectations

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Your personal calls just got even more private. After an overwhelming response to the T-Mobile Phone BoothE over the weekend, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today launched a portable and personal version of the Phone BoothE that is ready for everyone, in every neighborhood in the USA: introducing the T-Mobile Phone BoothE Mobile EditionE. Now, T-Mobile customers can take the Un-carrier’s groundbreaking productivity cube with them everywhere they go.

The Mobile EditionE (MEE) is a personal-sized rectangular chamber that you wear on your head while you take calls on the go – and it’s compatible with all the latest mobile devices. With a clear plastic window so you can see where you’re going (so long as you’re going straight ahead and don’t need your peripheral vision) and solid cardboard construction, the MEE features none of the groundbreaking soundproofing technology of the Phone BoothE because it’s literally a magenta cardboard box with a hole in it. But it does make a declarative ‘do not disturb’ statement and a fashionable head accessory.

“When we launched the Phone BoothE in New York, DC and Seattle this weekend, customer demand was off the charts – we heard you, Albuquerque! Everyone deserves a privacy solution that works, no matter where they are,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “The team and I pulled an all-nighter this weekend to come up with this innovative design ready to launch TODAY, April 1st. With the T-Mobile Phone BoothE Mobile EditionE, every call could be a private call. And of course, you know this is real new technology because we put an “E” on the end of the name of it.”

The T-Mobile Phone BoothE Mobile EditionE may not include the original BoothE’s technology, but the unit is completely portable and can be used in a multitude of different situations:

On a flight and had enough of your seatmate’s knee replacement story? Forget headphones. Pop this baby on and bam – instant convo kibosh. And, if you scored a window seat, it makes a nice barrier between your head and the side of the plane for naps.

Promised you’d go to that party but dreading all the small talk? Stand in a corner with this on your head and talk to yourself in low tones. Ain’t nobody gonna be talking to you. Trust.

Want to have a NSFW convo with your significant other while you’re…AW? Slip on your personal phone booth, and maybe just go to a quiet room where you’re alone, so nobody hears you. It doesn’t…work like that.

We know you love Magenta enough to buy one of these, but you can only get it on social channels oh, and no Legal Disclaimer is really needed because T-Mobile Phone BoothE and T-Mobile Phone BoothE Mobile EditionE are an April Fool's joke!

