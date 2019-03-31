G8 Education Chooses Dayforce to Fuel HR Innovation

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, announced today that G8 Education has selected Dayforce as its sole HCM technology provider. With more than 11,000 employees located in over 500 centres across Australia, G8 Education selected Ceridian’s single, cloud-based HCM solution to deliver a superior employee experience, while assisting them to tackle their increasingly complex regulatory requirements.

“One of our key growth pillars is ensuring we build a culture that values employee development and contributes to an engaged and driven workforce, and we see a real partnership growing with Ceridian that will allow us to follow through on this commitment,” said Gary Carroll, CEO and Managing Director, G8 Education. “From our initial conversations through to testing the platform, we were very impressed by Dayforce and its ability to transform our manual processes, better engage our workforce, and deliver a return on investment.”

“We’re proud to announce that G8 Education has chosen Dayforce to manage their HCM needs,” said Nathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Ceridian Australia. “Today’s modern organisations understand that attracting, retaining and developing talent in today’s world of work means putting its employees first. By using Dayforce’s single application, G8 can alleviate the friction that comes from using multiple, disparate systems and gain valuable insights essential to building a strong, connected, and engaged workforce.”

Today, Dayforce, provides Australian companies with HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single, robust, real-time application, enabling companies to engage their people, simplify processes, and work smarter.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.