Atresmedia to Air WWE® Programming in Spain

MADRID, Spain & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE (NYSE:WWE) and Atresmedia today announced an agreement to air WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® in Spain. Every week beginning Saturday, April 6, Mega will air a two-hour version of Raw at 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays and SmackDown at 1:00 p.m. on Sundays, both with Castilian Spanish commentary.

“We are truly pleased to continue our successful association with WWE. With this expanded line-up of content and programs, we confirm our commitment to being the best home in Spain for one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world, WWE,” stated Luis León Luri, head of themed channel programming for Atresmedia Televisión.

“Atresmedia shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans, and we are proud to have a best-in-class TV partner in Spain,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE SVP & Group General Manager EMEA. “This agreement enables us to expand our reach in Spain and continue to deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to our fans.”

In addition, This Week in WWE and Total Divas, Seasons 1-4, will be available for viewing on demand on ATRESplayer.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE:WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 27 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries.

The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE:WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

About Atresmedia

Atresmedia is the leading communications group in Spain, the only audiovisual firm with key positions in every sector in which it operates – television, digital and multimedia development, cinema, radio, Internet – through its flagship brands: Antena 3, laSexta, Onda Cero, Europa FM, etc.

Atresmedia has thus developed its strategy in different divisions, such as Atresmedia Televisión (Antena 3, laSexta, Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries), Atresmedia Radio (Onda Cero, Europa FM and Melodía FM), Atresmedia Publicidad (which is made up of the advertising and sales area, reinforced by the acquisition of Smartclip Latam), Atresmedia Diversificación (this brings together and reinforces the group’s activities and businesses that do not depend directly on advertising revenue) and Atresmedia Studios (which creates, designs and produces content for third parties). Additionally, as part of its commitment to corporate responsibility, it is noteworthy for such initiatives as Ponle Freno, Hazte Eco, Constantes y Vitales, Objetivo Bienestar, Crea Cultura and Levanta la cabeza.