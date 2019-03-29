Hilton Grand Vacations, Japan Airlines Announce an Expanded Partnership

A press conference was held in Tokyo on March 29 to announce the agreement. Jeff Bernier, SVP, sales and marketing – Asia at Hilton Grand Vacations and Tetsuya Onuki, managing executive officer at Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., presented an overview of the new agreement and details on future programs. (Photo: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Japan Airlines (JAL) today announced a comprehensive plan to develop new programs and services that capitalize on HGV’s vacation ownership and JAL’s Hawaii flight experience. These premium brands will work together to grow travel between Japan and Hawaii, as well as broaden options for enhanced vacation experiences in Hawaii.

The expanded relationship between HGV – a leading vacation ownership company with a strong global presence and resorts in both Hawaii and Japan – and JAL – an international airline – is expected to provide an elevated experience for travelers. This collaboration is in response to the increasing needs of Japanese travelers seeking memorable vacation experiences in Hawaii.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than 1.5 million Japanese visitors traveled to the Hawaiian Islands in 2018, making Hawaii one of the leading vacation destinations among Japanese travelers. Specifically, HGV-related travelers from Japan represented 8 percent and 16 percent of arrivals in Oahu and the Big Island of Hawaii, respectively.

“ We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Japan Airlines,” says Jeff Bernier, senior vice president, sales and marketing – Asia. “ Through our collaborative efforts, we can further grow the Japan to Hawaii market and offer our owners and our guests enhanced vacation experiences, which can create lasting memories.”

Highlights of the collaboration include:

Joint program development (anticipated to launch in April 2019) to provide current and prospective HGV members vacation products that come with a JAL flight and provide JAL customers with programs to experience HGV’s vacation lifestyle through its property portfolio.

Development of a “Flight Ownership Program” to offer a variety of status services for HGV members. This would be the first program of its kind to launch in Japan.

This relationship also builds upon JAL’s new concept, “Style Yourself – JAL Hawaii,” which leverages insights obtained during the company’s 65 years of experience serving customers between Japan and Hawaii. This concept helps travelers customize their own enhanced vacations in Hawaii, while focusing on nature, health and lifestyle.

HGV has nine vacation-ownership properties in Hawaii, with two newly announced development projects underway. The company delivers vacation experiences to more than 305,000 members globally and more than 61,000 members in Asia. HGV is considered an industry innovator and operates a portfolio of high-quality, shared-ownership properties in highly desired vacation and urban destinations.

Important Notice

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, HGV develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 305,000 club members. For more information, visit http://www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.