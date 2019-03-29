Sterling Trading Tech Partners with Premier Trading Educator Warrior Trading to Offer an Equities and Options Trading Simulator

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Trading Tech (STT) announced a partnership with Warrior Trading, one of the largest trading educators worldwide. Warrior Trading now offers their students the Warrior Trading Sim, a live paper trading simulator for equities and options provided by STT.

Warrior required a trading simulator with robust performance to accommodate thousands of users, while also providing the flexibility for customization and integration with other third-party products. The Warrior Trading Sim allows novice investors to learn the Warrior Trading techniques in a risk-free environment by replicating real-world trading conditions using STT’s proprietary matching algorithm and real-time market data.

The Warrior Trading education community is composed of over 5,000+ traders and investors. Warrior’s approach to learning allows students to trade side-by-side with instructors. Warrior’s education program offers different course levels, from live chat rooms to review market activity to group mentoring sessions.

Ross Cameron, founder of Warrior Trading stated, “We provide one of the most comprehensive trading courses available today. It was important for us to find a technology partner that offers scalable solutions to allow us to grow and support our business, and STT was that partner. By integrating their sophisticated trading simulator with Sterling Trader® Pro, their professional trading platform used by thousands of traders around the world, Warrior students will have a much easier transition when they become professional traders.”

Andrew Actman, Business Development Director of Sterling Trading Tech commented, “Education and experience are vital to trading and we are excited to provide Warrior with the top real-time trading simulator for the next generation of traders. Ross and his team have created a trading community that touches all trader types and we are excited to be a part of that community.”

The Sterling Trading Simulator successfully launched last year and is available on both its flagship desktop platform, Sterling Trader® Pro, and on the Sterling Trader® Web and the Sterling Trader® Mobile platforms. As a leader in professional trading technology, Sterling is committed to innovation and to improving client experience within the industry.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients with thousands of traders including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 30 countries to trade international financial markets around the world, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs including links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. and currently processes 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. Additional Information on Sterling Trading Tech can be found at www.sterlingtradingtech.com.