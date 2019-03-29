Glu Signs Multi-Year Agreements with MLB, MLBPA and American League MVP Mookie Betts

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced the availability of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019 on the App Store and Google Play. Additionally, Glu has reached agreements to extend the company’s partnership with the MLB and MLBPA through 2024. In collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and Boston Red Sox outfielder Markus Lynn “Mookie” Betts – MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019 is back to offer players 24/7/365 baseball action.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019 features the likeness of 26-year-old Betts as he heads into a much-anticipated 2019 season. In 2018, Betts led the Boston Red Sox to a World Series championship and became the first person in MLB history to be awarded Most Valuable Player, a Silver Slugger award and a Gold Glove award, as well as win a batting title and a World Series title in the same season.

“As one of Glu’s leading Growth Games, the Tap Sports Baseball franchise has delivered impressive year-over-year bookings growth for Glu,” said Nick Earl, Glu President and CEO. “As we continue to invest in our partnerships with MLB and MLBPA, the team consistently delivers a refined and enhanced experience for players.”

“The team at Glu Mobile does a great job presenting the players in a fun and competitive game that keeps the community engaged with baseball throughout the year. We’re incredibly excited to see where we take this partnership in 2019 and beyond!” said Evan Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Licensing & Sponsorship, MLBPA.

“Glu has successfully deepened its commitment to bring a fun baseball gaming experience to our fans with this year’s edition of Tap Sports Baseball. We know fans will enjoy playing the new game, competing with their favorite teams and players and building their own championship dynasty,” said Jamie Leece, MLB Senior Vice President of Games and VR.

“The team and I are true baseball enthusiasts and our knowledge of the game permeates the product that we’ve built,” said Jerome Collin, Vice President of Glu Sports. “The Tap Sports Baseball community is passionate and engaged. That’s why we’re so excited to deliver our best Tap Sports Baseball title to-date. Play ball!”

About MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019

In partnership with MLB, the MLBPA, the MLBPAA, and Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019 delivers a social-competitive experience allowing players to strategically manage their very own baseball teams. Marks, logos, and players from all 30 MLB teams offer an authentic gameplay experience while seamless turn-based gameplay and one-touch controls allow for quick session lengths anytime, anywhere. Fan favorite Mookie Betts enhances the experience as the game’s new featured player. Choose your players, set your lineups, and challenge your friends in MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019!

Features of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019:

Log in to add your THREE favorite players from 2018 to your 2019 roster

Create your very own legend and add him to your roster

Play together, win together – new club events available every day

Swing for the fences in numerous modes: Slugfest, Walk Off Hero, Pick’em and many more

Collect MLB superstars from retired legends to present day heroes

Compete in new events, players, and competitions every day that mimic the REAL events of the MLB

Tap to swing with easy one-touch controls – tap one out of the ballpark anytime and anywhere

Build YOUR dynasty in MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019!

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2019 is available for free from the App Store on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch at http://bit.ly/2CHMThb and on Google Play at http://bit.ly/2Ou65DP.

