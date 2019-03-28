HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The World Rugby Sevens Series returns to Hong Kong Stadium, April 5 - 7, for its 44th year of competition, featuring the world’s largest meeting of rugby teams with 40 teams from 34 countries. The U.S.A. Sevens squad will participate in this year’s series, taking on Spain Sevens in the first match on April 5. More than 120,000 fans will gather to witness one of the most popular annual sporting events in Asia, sponsored by Cathay Pacific Airways and HSBC, with the series’ top four qualifying teams earning a spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The international event draws sports and entertainment fans alike, with city-wide festivities including art installations, festivals, after-parties and music performances. This year’s headlining act features an exclusive Harbourfront performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning Gwen Stefani, who will perform in Hong Kong for the first time in a decade.

"We are delighted to welcome rugby fans from around the world to experience the excitement and competitive spirit of this year’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong,” said HKTB U.S. Director Bill Flora. “While cheering teams on to victory, visitors also will be treated to world-class entertainment, award-winning cuisine and cultural experiences that make Hong Kong the events capital of Asia.”

More information on the Rugby Sevens events and entertainment can be found here.

