Blue Road Investments Enters El Paso Market

EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Road Investments, a recently formed real estate investment company, has closed on its first acquisition in El Paso, Texas for an undisclosed price. The 80,000 SF distribution facility, located at 9494 Escobar Drive, is 100% occupied by Siemens and Forward Air. Blue Road Investments was founded less than a year ago with a focus on warehouse/distribution investments. This asset represents the firm’s first acquisition. “It is no coincidence that our first acquisition was in El Paso. With strong local demand drivers and limited availability of Class A space, El Paso is representative of the type of emerging industrial market we like to target,” says Blue Road’s co-founder Joe Zingaro.

Will C. Brown, SIOR, and Adin A. Brown, SIOR, of Sonny Brown Associates, LLC brokered the transaction and have been hired to handle the leasing and the property management for the newly acquired asset. Jeff Hackmeyer, co-founder of Blue Road Investments, added, “We prefer to have strong local partners for leasing and management and are excited to form a relationship with Sonny Brown Associates, LLC.”

About Blue Road Investments, LLC

Based in Dallas, Texas, Blue Road Investments focuses on building a best-in-class portfolio of institutional quality warehouse distribution facilities in non-major markets. Blue Road aims to acquire existing industrial assets as well as developable industrial land. Blue Road also seeks to provide joint venture equity on ground up developments with strategic development partners in select markets. www.blueroadinvestments.com

About Sonny Brown Associates, LLC

Based in El Paso, Texas, Sonny Brown Associates, LLC is a commercial real estate consulting firm that specializes in industrial, office, retail, contact center and commercial properties of all types. They offer comprehensive real estate services including Landlord and Tenant Representation, investment sales, development, property management and real estate consulting for all asset types. The 50-year-old firm is an established leader in real estate consulting and brokerage services in the El Paso metropolitan area and the Borderplex Region. www.sonnybrown.com