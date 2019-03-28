University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Selects Hanesbrands Inc. to be Primary Licensed Apparel Partner

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has selected Hanesbrands Inc, -- a University licensee under its Champion label since 1988 -- as the school's primary partner for apparel products. The new agreement, which was executed in collaboration with its exclusive trademark licensing agent, IMG College Licensing, covers UNC-branded men’s, women’s, youth, and infant/toddler apparel across all retail channels for the next 10 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has selected Hanesbrands Inc, -- a University licensee under its Champion label since 1988 -- as the school's primary partner for apparel products. The new agreement, which was executed in collaboration with its exclusive trademark licensing agent, IMG College Licensing, covers UNC-branded men’s, women’s, youth, and infant/toddler apparel across all retail channels for the next 10 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a thorough analysis of its licensed apparel program and review of opportunities to best serve its fans and consumers, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has selected Hanesbrands Inc. as the University’s primary licensee for apparel products. The new agreement, which was executed in collaboration with its exclusive trademark licensing agent, IMG College Licensing, covers UNC-branded men’s, women’s, youth, and infant/toddler apparel across all retail channels, and ensures the University has greater control over the supply chain along with stability in licensing income over the next 10 years.

In addition to the new agreement with Hanesbrands, UNC-Chapel Hill will continue its partnership with Nike and the Jordan Brand as exclusive suppliers of uniforms for the University’s athletic teams, coaches, and staff, as well as licensed fan apparel. Semi-exclusive headwear partnerships that are currently in place will remain. UNC-Chapel Hill and Hanesbrands will also continue to work with IMG College Licensing to use the company’s extensive, proprietary data to identify additional best-in-class licensees in select product categories that can help ensure a broad and diverse selection of merchandise for Tar Heels fans and consumers.

“Carolina’s Trademarks and Licensing office strives to deliver the highest quality, responsibly made products to our consumers, while generating revenue for student scholarships. We selected Hanesbrands as a partner to help us accomplish these goals,” said Derek Lochbaum, Director, UNC Office of Trademarks and Licensing. “Hanesbrands and its family of apparel companies have shown a commitment to help us achieve our brand goals and support the academic mission of our University.”

The new agreement with Hanesbrands, a North Carolina-based company that has served as a University licensee under its Champion label since 1988, provides a minimum guarantee that ensures the University more than a 40% growth in apparel royalties. Under the new partnership, Hanesbrands will support UNC-Chapel Hill in its effort to develop, grow, and market University-branded product through IMG College’s innovative, customized marketing programs that connect and engage Carolina’s consumers across the globe. Additionally, the company will support UNC-Chapel Hill’s Three Zeros Environmental Initiative, which advances environmental goals on campus.

“We’re very pleased to be named the primary licensed apparel partner for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and are ready to help our home-state university take its apparel program to the next level,” said John Fryer, President, Sports Apparel, at Hanesbrands. “More than three decades of working with Carolina, not to mention the many passionate Tar Heel alumni among our ranks, gives us an edge on delivering the best possible apparel program for the school’s fans around the world. And, as an organization that operates with corporate responsibility at its core, we are looking forward to being an engaged partner in the school’s scholarship and environmental responsibility initiatives.”

Since instituting an initial semi-exclusive headwear program in 2003, UNC-Chapel Hill has taken a strategic approach to managing its brand, working with IMG College Licensing to use its data and market expertise to identify licensing partnerships that provide top-quality products for Tar Heels fans while ensuring long-term brand value for the University.

“As a long-time partner of UNC-Chapel Hill, we are proud to leverage our extensive data and knowledge of the University’s licensing program to help secure this new agreement with Hanesbrands,” said Cory Moss, SVP and Managing Director of IMG College Licensing. “Through our continued partnership, the University will maintain complete control of its world-renowned brand while receiving access to all the support, services and unmatched marketing platforms needed for continued growth of the UNC-Chapel Hill brand.”

The Office of Trademark Licensing was established to promote, protect, preserve and generate revenue through the University’s variety of logos, verbiage, and trademarks. All net revenue from Carolina’s trademark licensing program royalties is used to help fund need-based and merit-based scholarships.

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 74 bachelor’s, 104 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools including the College of Arts & Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s nearly 330,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, US Territories and 161 countries. Over 178,000 live in North Carolina.

About IMG College Licensing

IMG College Licensing is part of Learfield IMG College, which unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. As a fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems.

About Hanesbrands Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc., based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Alternative, and Gear for Sports. The company sells activewear, including T-shirts, performance sportswear, sports bras, sweatshirts and other fleece, and socks produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 68,000 employees in more than 40 countries. Hanes takes pride in its strong reputation for ethical business practices. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website (www.hanes.com/corporate), corporate social responsibility website (www.hanesforgood.com) and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/.