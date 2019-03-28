Mercedes, the Legendary Archer Elf Arrives to MapleStory M

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MapleStory M, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer mobile game for iOS and Android, brings its latest update to players today, offering the new Mercedes class.

Starting today, Mercedes, the legendary dual-wielding Bowgun archer elf, is the newest available class to players. As one of the heroes who locked the Black Mage away, Mercedes is agile, and becomes stronger as her flashy combos stack on each other.

The highly anticipated Evolution Dungeon has also been added allowing players to customize and play based on their character progression needs. In addition, class balancing for Bow Master and Dawn Warrior have been adjusted along with Guild Banquet EXP balancing.

In celebration of the new Mercedes class, all players will receive the Mercedes Update Box and “TripleDillo Pets” from now until April 4. The Mercedes Update Box includes a Character Slot Coupon, Auto-Battle Charge Ticket, and Epic/Mysterious Weapons and Armor Whetstone.

Additional events available starting today, include:

Mercedes Burning Event - Until April 24, Mercedes characters between level 3 to 75 will be given two bonus levels each time they level up, for a total of three levels increased

Mercedes Growth Support Event - Until April 24, newly created Mercedes characters who reach a certain level will obtain a special Growth Support Box. Support Box items include "Sylvidia" Riding Pet, Ruler of Elves Medal, Elven Throne Chair, and additional items needed for character growth

Take Care of Pink Bean Event - Until April 25, a card-matching game where players must find identical cards to obtain EXP and evolve Pink Bean will be available. Depending on Pink Bean's growth, Pink Bean themed-rewards such as Pink Bean's Best Friend Medal, Pink's BlessingTitle, and more will be distributed

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the Google Play or App Store page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch.

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades.