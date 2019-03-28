Anna Real Estate Veteran and Local Ambassador Forms Real Estate Brokerage; Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

ANNA, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced local real estate veteran Kimberly Ann Christensen has formed a brokerage and joined the network. The company operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Extra Mile Realty symbolizing the effort Christensen and her agents commit to clients and the real estate process.

Christensen opens shop with immense knowledge of the Anna real estate market. She was raised in the city and owned and operated brokerages there. She is also a national-class real estate trainer with a knack for teaching motivated newcomers to the business. Still, the magic is in her familiarity of Anna, her hometown. “There isn’t a house in Anna I’m not aware of,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve been in nearly every one of the original homes because I’ve lived here all my life.”

Extra Mile Realty unites with one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks, which now counts nearly 50,000 agents and 1,450+ offices in just over five years as a brand, including global expansion to Berlin, Germany; and London, England.

Christensen and her team now have access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its abundant resources and services. That includes the Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite driving lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. In addition, the network provides global listing syndication, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.

“As an independent broker, I couldn’t build or buy what I now offer to my agents and other local real estate professionals,” she said. “Of course, we also have the benefit of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and its wonderful reputation. The network’s namesake is Berkshire Hathaway itself, and it’s built on Berkshire Hathaway’s core values of Trust, Integrity, Stability and Longevity. The network is an ideal match for our new company and we’re proud and excited to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in greater Anna and beyond.”

Christensen estimates she will have 30 real estate professionals representing Extra Mile Realty by year end, and over the next few years plans to open offices in neighboring Van Alstyne and Melissa. She said she will hire local top performers yet, playing to her strengths, she will also focus on a new generation of real estate achievers. “I would rather train my own superstars of tomorrow than hire someone else’s superstars,” she explained. “This helps me shape corporate culture, which is so important to our long-term success. I intend on having a good mix of experience and enthusiasm in a fully supportive, team environment. I envision a team in which everyone generates at least $3 million in sales volume annually.”

That team will always have lofty aspirations, Christensen added. “We want to be consumers’ first choice for premium service and local expertise,” she said. “There is no reason why we can’t achieve a 50% share of the Anna market.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed the brokerage. “Kimberly is so well respected in Anna as a real estate professional and servant to the community and its causes,” Blefari said. “She is an unofficial ambassador to greater Anna and loves the area and its people. Such joy will keep Extra Mile Realty vibrant and growing for years to come.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Extra Mile Realty

Extra Mile Realty, a full-service brokerage, was founded by Anna native Kimberly Ann Christensen and partner Jon Hendricks. The brokerage has extensive knowledge of the Collin County real estate market specializing in new and existing home sales, luxury property, land/land development and more. Visit www.extramilerealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recognized for “Highest Satisfaction Among Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.