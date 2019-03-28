NewCloud Networks Expands Data Center Presence with H5 Data Centers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced that NewCloud Networks has expanded its data center footprint to 1625 Rockwell Avenue in downtown Cleveland. NewCloud Networks is a growing global Cloud Services Provider that offers managed data center solutions and services including: private, public and hybrid cloud, cloud security services, and backup and disaster recovery services. Together, NewCloud Networks and H5 Data Centers can facilitate a world-class hybrid IT offering.

"NewCloud Networks offers a full suite of custom cloud computing and communications solutions to enterprises across the world,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers. “This new deployment expands the on-site hybrid IT opportunities for our Cleveland customers and prospects. We look forward to being an IT infrastructure partner to NewCloud Networks as they expand their platform."

H5 Data Centers’ Cleveland Facility Highlights:

351,000 SF data center campus

Key peering and interconnection point for Cleveland

24x7 on-site engineering and security teams

Eligible for 100% OH-state sales and use tax abatement

Attractive wholesale power rates

Private data center suites

“We are excited to announce this relationship with H5 Data Centers,” said Sam V. Kumar, founder & CEO of NewCloud Networks. “NewCloud Networks has a strong presence across the United States and a growing platform internationally. Establishing ourselves in Cleveland will allow us to enhance the delivery of our custom cloud computing and communications services on our ultra-low latency network to enterprises across the East Coast and the Midwest.”

About NewCloud Networks

NewCloud Networks is a global cloud services provider specializing in backup, disaster recovery, production cloud, hosted PBX and security-as-a-service. NewCloud’s solutions are built using best in breed technology and hosted on our ultra-low latency network in the United States and Europe. For more information visit www.newcloudnetworks.com.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.H5DataCenters.com.