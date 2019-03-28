WNS wins contract with Yorkshire Building Society.

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, and the Yorkshire Building Society Group (YBS), one of the UK’s largest Building Societies, today announced that they have entered into a contract to transform YBS’ customer processes and drive customer experience.

WNS will establish a centralized Managed Services Center in India to research, shape and develop new customer processes across YBS by leveraging WNS capabilities in lean, digital, automation, and robotics.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS said: “This exciting partnership highlights our position as an industry leader in high-end global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance BPM. We are delighted to have been chosen to partner with such a prestigious member of the UK Retail Banking and Building Society market. This strategic relationship also highlights our differentiated ability to “co-create”, drive true business transformation, and help our clients better compete.”

Stephen White, Chief Operating Officer at YBS said: “We want to transform the way we do business by making our processes for customers, leaner, slicker and more efficient, to give quicker, faster and simpler results for our customers and colleagues. WNS is a global leader in transformation so we’re delighted to be working with them on this important programme.”

About WNS –

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2018, WNS had 38,892 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

ABOUT YBS Group

Yorkshire Building Society has assets of £43.1 billion and more than 3 million customers. The YBS Group includes Yorkshire Building Society and its brands Chelsea Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society, and its subsidiary companies including Accord Mortgages Limited.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

YBS Group Corporate Communications

For further media information on Yorkshire Building Society, please contact Yorkshire Building Society Press Office on 0345 1200 890.