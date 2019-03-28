Adobe and Drift Launch Industry-First Conversational Account-Based Experience for Marketo Engage

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and Drift, the leading conversational marketing platform, today announced Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage, a first-ever conversational capability for account-based experiences (ABX) — a new way to identify, understand and engage B2B customer buying teams. Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage will be available to customers of Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, enabling marketers to personalize every website visit from a target account with a personalized conversation in real-time.

“Optimizing the end-to-end business buying experience for marketers is at the heart of our mission. Finally extending personalization to one-on-one, real-time interactions across any account has been a critical need for every B2B marketer investing in account-based experiences — which is why, together with Drift, we are thrilled to unlock that capability for the first time,” said Steve Lucas, senior vice president, Digital Experience business, Adobe. “Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage takes personalization beyond content, allowing marketers using ABX to have personalized, live conversations with the right strategic accounts at the right time, every time.”

“Customers have more options and information than ever before, so they have all the power in the buying process today, not companies,” said David Cancel, CEO, Drift. “As a result, whoever makes it easier to buy, wins — yet most B2B websites add friction and force buyers to jump through hoops just to talk to someone. With Marketo Engage and Drift together, marketers will be able to have personalized account-based conversations at scale with website visitors at any stage of the buying process and provide the VIP experience that buyers expect today.”

By simply connecting target account lists with Drift, Marketo Engage customers will be able to target each website visitor with a chatbot, a relevant piece of ABX content or give them a fast lane to connect directly to a sales representative. Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage brings live chat — one of the fastest growing channels for B2B marketers — to Marketo Engage’s ABX solution and enables Marketo Engage and Drift users to:

Schedule meetings with top accounts instantly : When contacts from previously-identified strategic accounts visit a brand’s website, they will be able to skip the website form and instantly book a meeting with the sales representative that owns that account. This all happens while the visitor is live on the website, no matter the time of day.

: When contacts from previously-identified strategic accounts visit a brand’s website, they will be able to skip the website form and instantly book a meeting with the sales representative that owns that account. This all happens while the visitor is live on the website, no matter the time of day. Connect qualified people tied to key accounts with the right sales representative faster : Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage will automatically open a fast lane for marketing qualified accounts (MQAs), directly starting a conversation between them and the sales representative assigned to the account.

: will automatically open a fast lane for marketing qualified accounts (MQAs), directly starting a conversation between them and the sales representative assigned to the account. Create a personalized experience for each customer : Depending on where the customer is in the buyer’s journey, they will see a unique, personalized experience that matches their path-to-purchase status each time they visit the website.

: Depending on where the customer is in the buyer’s journey, they will see a unique, personalized experience that matches their path-to-purchase status each time they visit the website. Prove conversation marketing impact: Marketers will be able to track all Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage conversations and attribute them back to revenue.

Additionally, Marketo Engage announced that Verticurl, a Global Platinum Marketo Partner and WPP company, is a preferred global partner to help accelerate integration of Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage directly into marketers’ current marketing technology stack, customer experience strategy and marketing operations processes. Marketo Engage customers will benefit from Verticurl’s global team of marketing technology and ABX consultants in over 20 countries.

Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage is available for customers using Marketo Engage and Drift now. To learn more, visit https://www.drift.com/integrations/marketo/ or https://www.adobe.com/marketing/marketo.html.

About Drift

Drift is the new way businesses buy from businesses. With its quickly evolving set of tools and playbooks, Drift is the world’s leading conversational marketing platform, trusted by top enterprise businesses like Marketo, an Adobe company, MongoDB, Okta, Outreach, Vidyard, and over 150,000 other businesses. Sales and marketing teams rely on Drift to connect now with the customers who are ready to buy now. Based in Boston, Drift was founded by serial marketing technology entrepreneurs David Cancel and Elias Torres and is backed by leading venture capitalists including CRV, General Catalyst, and Sequoia. Learn more at www.drift.com.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

