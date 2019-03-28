Semtech’s BlueRiver™ Technology Enables New IDK SDVoE™ Encoder with SDI Input

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that IDK Corporation, a leader in professional AV and broadcast equipment, has built its new Software Defined Video Over Ethernet (SDVoE™) compatible Ninjar NJR-T01SDI encoder with 3G/HD/SD-SDI input based on Semtech’s BlueRiver™ platform.

“Semtech’s BlueRiver technology is paving the way for the future of AV signal distribution over IP,” said Ryohei Iwasaki, CEO at IDK America. “The comprehensive BlueRiver chipset, software API, and Semtech’s 3Gb/s SDI adaptive cable equalizer have provided us with the necessary tools for including SDI inputs within a high-performance, fiber-based switch and extended Pro AV system.”

IDK’s NJR-T01SDI is designed to transport SDI input signals for local and long-haul extension and switched systems via AV-over-IP on fiber optic cables. The solution converts SDI input signals to HDMI and enables SDI signal management within the SDVoE-compatible IP-NINJAR system domain. NJR-T01SDI features zero frame latency for formats up to 1080p and a local monitor output, allowing video recording and previewing using an HDMI monitor.

“The new IDK AV-over-IP encoder is a welcome addition to a growing ecosystem of interoperable SDVoE products that are transforming matrix switching,” said Don Shaver, Senior Director of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “IDK’s advanced solutions portfolio and exceptional service support are expanding the reach of Semtech’s BlueRiver technology within the Pro AV industry.”

About IDK Corporation

With 30 years of experience, IDK is a customer-focused Pro AV equipment manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and rigorously tests state-of-the-art Pro AV products. The company’s product portfolio includes multi switchers, video converters, matrix switchers, and AV over IP systems. IDK’s Pro AV solutions are used around the globe for corporate, educational, entertainment, healthcare, retail and surveillance systems. IDK Corporation is headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan with sales, fulfillment and service operations in USA, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.idkav.com.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver™ Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver™ platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “is paving,” “transforming,” “expanding,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

