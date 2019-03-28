Eccrine Systems announces collaboration with Maxim Integrated Products.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccrine Systems, Inc. announced today that it is collaborating with Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) on the development and integration of analog signal processing technologies to drive Eccrine’s sweat sensing platform. Maxim Ventures has invested in Eccrine as part of this collaboration.

Eccrine is pioneering the field of pharmacoeccrinology, a non-invasive approach to precision medicine based on continuous measurements of drug and biomarker levels excreted in locally stimulated sweat. Personal drug response data is derived from sweat using Eccrine’s electrochemical aptamer-based (EAB) sensor platform. As sweat flows through the system, targeted drug and biomarker molecules interact with specially selected and modified DNA sequences on the sensor surface and cause a change in current indicating concentrations of the molecules. Continuous measurement of these molecules identifies patient responses to drug therapy with the promise of helping prescribers optimize individual dosing requirements more rapidly and cost-effectively.

According to Gavi Begtrup, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eccrine, “Reducing Eccrine’s EAB sensor system to a convenient, cost-effective, wearable format requires transducing small currents in a noisy environment with low power consumption and high fidelity, all of which are Maxim’s strengths. It’s great to be collaborating with the Maxim team as we invent and develop the use of those sensors for precision pharmacotherapy.”

Shailendra Mahajan, managing director of Maxim Ventures, provided additional insight. “From our perspective, Eccrine is an undisputed leader for the continuous monitoring of sweat,” said Mahajan. “We are impressed with their scientific rigor and emphasis on using gold-standard comparative studies to validate their systems and data.” Mahajan continues, “Of highest interest is their progress with novel aptamer biosensors. Maxim has a long history of early involvement with innovative sensor modalities that have applications for a broad set of future products. Eccrine’s successful development of aptamer biosensors will have great value to the healthcare industry and eventually other markets. We look forward to helping them develop and scale their electrochemical aptamer biosensor systems over the years ahead.”

About Eccrine Systems

Eccrine Systems is dedicated to improving health, safety, and productivity through advanced sweat sensing technologies. The Cincinnati-based company is deploying its breakthrough platform to enable pharmacoeccrinology, an exciting new field of precision medicine that will enable prescribers to optimize pharmacotherapy more rapidly and cost-effectively through non-invasive measurement of individual drug responses in eccrine sweat. To learn more, please visit www.eccrinesystems.com.

About Maxim Integrated and Maxim Ventures

Maxim Integrated empowers design innovation by developing innovative analog, sensor, and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. It established Maxim Ventures in 2015 to leverage Maxim’s technology, relationships and capital to help build new medical device businesses that are “beyond the chip” extending the data-flow value chain into equipment, systems, software and services. It brings the advantages of the company’s sensor, microcontroller, authenticator and power management technologies to enable wider proliferation of medical devices to address expensive and harmful diseases and conditions. Visit http://www.maximventures.com.