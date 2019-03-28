Medliminal Partners with the Washington Nationals

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medliminal, a medical bill review company that offers clients focused, innovative and cost-saving solutions through cutting-edge technology, has officially partnered with the Washington Nationals. The Medliminal team emphasizes the importance of strategic partnerships and is very excited for this year’s baseball season.

The partnership will include Medliminal signage and trademarks around the Washington Nationals stadium as well as Club 24 season tickets. “Our partnership with the Washington Nationals is something we’ve been working on for a while,” said Elise Baker, Director of Marketing, Medliminal. “The Nats offer many strategic pros, whether it’s the exposure for the Medliminal brand or the positioning it allows Medliminal within the community. There are a lot of surprises and game-day experiences that we’re so excited for fans to see. Stay up to date with our social media!”

Medliminal’s CEO, Jim Napoli, weighed in on the partnership as well, adding, “Our team has put a great deal of thought into the details and it’s great to see those plans come to fruition. The Nationals have been very flexible and helpful throughout this process, and we’re honored to officially call them our partners.” Medliminal and the Nationals have partnered up just in time for Opening Day, on March 28th.

“We are very excited to welcome Medliminal to the Nationals family of corporate partners,” said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. “We are always looking for new and different ways to engage our fans, and their team was willing to be creative and develop something special that will enhance the game day experience.” The Nationals have several corporate partners, but Medliminal is their first in the healthcare and medical cost containment space.

For more information about Medliminal, visit: https://medliminal.com/why-choose-us.