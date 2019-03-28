LSC Communications Awarded Multi-Year Book Publisher Services Agreement with The Math Learning Center

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) announced today a new multi-year agreement with The Math Learning Center (MLC). The Math Learning Center is a nonprofit publisher serving the elementary education community with innovative and core-based curriculum, resources and professional development. As part of the agreement, LSC will provide book print manufacturing, warehousing, fulfillment and distribution services.

“The Math Learning Center is pleased to partner with LSC for print, warehousing and distribution of student workbooks,” said Jeff Blater, VP of Operations for MLC. “Their commitment to excellence, and the processes they have in place to ensure the highest quality products come off their presses, are exactly what MLC looks for in our efforts to provide our clients with the best possible tools for teaching mathematics.”

Dave McCree, President of LSC Book Sales, commented, “LSC continues to focus a lot of time and resources on developing a rich service offering specifically for the educational publishing market. We look forward to applying our tailored and proven approach to helping The Math Learning Center realize new efficiencies in their supply chain.”

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. Our traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, our supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

