Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud to Help Manage State of Maryland Data

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the state of Maryland is launching the Socrata® Connected Government Cloud (SCGC) solution. The state will use this advanced internal data sharing approach to strengthen its commitment to innovation and data-driven governance.

With its strong technology industry and government investment in data, Maryland is routinely recognized among the best in the nation for data innovation and emerging technologies. The state is devoted to digital customer service, tracking metrics and measuring performance, and streamlining its procurement process.

Socrata Connected Government Cloud will support those commitments and enable the state to move toward two key goals: efficiency and interoperability.

“Under the Hogan administration, there are more Marylanders than ever before using Maryland’s Open Data Portal. Interest in open data has expanded throughout the world, and, with over 8,500 unique users accessing Maryland’s Open Data Portal per month, our state is no different,” said Michael G. Leahy, secretary of the Maryland Department of Information Technology. “Demand for greater transparency, accessibility, and ease of use continues to grow and the citizens of Maryland expect data to be available to them as fast as they request it.”

Maryland has been leading with data for many years having adopted the Open Data Act and implemented the state’s Open Data Portal in 2014, as well as large data-driven programs such as Maryland OneStop Portal and Maryland Total Human-services Integrated Network (MD THINK). Furthermore, the state’s website provides a gateway for more than 21 million visitors to visit agency websites and use hundreds of timesaving digital government services, including car registration renewals, vehicle emissions tests, safety inspections, and business registrations. As part of the internal data sharing launch, Maryland’s public-facing open data portal will migrate to a new URL, opendata.maryland.gov.

Maryland will use the Socrata Connected Government Cloud to improve operational efficiency, strengthen the security of its data, and enhance collaboration across agencies and coordinating offices. SCGC is an integrated solution fueled by Socrata’s data-as-a-service platform, which brings built-in analytics to support government’s most important programs, including open data.

The SCGC solution will serve as a self-service centralized data repository for state employees. The extensible cloud-based, data sharing platform, which was built specifically for governments, streamlines data governance and self-service access across organizations.

“Maryland experienced firsthand how leveraging data makes governments more nimble, responsive, and strategic,” said Kevin Merritt, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division.

“Virtually every government can benefit from better use of data. By creating a single source of truth that turns data into insights, Socrata Connected Government Cloud will underpin Maryland’s commitment to digital governance.”

